WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event

Post a reply
RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:35 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27935
Location: MACS0647-JD
Sponsors are able to attend an exclusive Evening with Geoff Toovey & players, on Friday 8th September from 7.30pm.

This special invite only event will take place in our Legends Suite in the Southbank Hospitality Stand at The Provident Stadium, where you will be joined by Geoff and members of the first-team squad. A meal will be provided and refreshments will be available from the bar.

Us RAB sponsors get 4 tickets so can we have expressions of interest ASAP. I don't know who might fancy it but hope we can fill our quota. If we get more than 4 sponsors wanting to go then We'll have to draw lots or something.

If nobody else wants to go then I'll volunteer, and lie across 4 chairs
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:11 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27935
Location: MACS0647-JD
Come on, sponsors! I didn't exactly anticipate a Niagara of interest but Shirley we can muster up 4? :lol:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:25 am
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7026
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
It's come to something when there's an offer of a free feed with the first team and coach, and nobody is really that bothered. I confess this sort of do isn't generally my thing anyway, but even if it was, I really don't have the enthusiasm. It's going to take all my willpower just to go to the last home game if I'm honest, and the thought of a fish butty at t'chippy before the game is the only thing that's really giving me that push...
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:32 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27178
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Too short notice for this Friday I'm afraid - got visitors. Otherwise I would be there if only to ask if any of them were planning to be there in 2018.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:40 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 446
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Bullseye wrote:
Too short notice for this Friday I'm afraid - got visitors. Otherwise I would be there if only to ask if any of them were planning to be there in 2018.


I'm afraid can't make it either.

However, meeting an underperforming squad (80% of whom won't be here next year) and a coach who probably won't be here either isn't much value (unless someone gets drunk and starts berating them all). From what we're hearing I don't think many of those who WILL be here next year actually know it yet either.

If mr Tooveys plan about next year is the same as that which was written in the T&A this meeting will take all of three minutes.

Thanks for letting us know anyway FA.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:23 pm
bobsmyuncle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1889
Myself and Mrs Bob are disinclined to attend.
Please allocate the tickets however you wish
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:14 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27935
Location: MACS0647-JD
Still not a single taker? Must be somebody ...
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:23 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9600
Location: Bradbados
Not me I'm afraid FA.

To be right I would quite like to go but it's far too late now and I'm committed elsewhere.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:44 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1135
Location: Waiting
Not for me thanks. Too short notice. When it was announced I was gonna buy a ticket and go and then looked at date and thought that was too short notice to get a sitter for kids.
Re: RAB 2017 Sponsorship Event
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:11 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8129
Location: Odsal Stadium
Not interested in attending but no objection to you doing what you see fit with the spots.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: NZ Bull and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,1281,15876,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM