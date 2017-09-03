|
|
Sponsors are able to attend an exclusive Evening with Geoff Toovey & players, on Friday 8th September from 7.30pm.
This special invite only event will take place in our Legends Suite in the Southbank Hospitality Stand at The Provident Stadium, where you will be joined by Geoff and members of the first-team squad. A meal will be provided and refreshments will be available from the bar.
Us RAB sponsors get 4 tickets so can we have expressions of interest ASAP. I don't know who might fancy it but hope we can fill our quota. If we get more than 4 sponsors wanting to go then We'll have to draw lots or something.
If nobody else wants to go then I'll volunteer, and lie across 4 chairs
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:11 am
|
|
Come on, sponsors! I didn't exactly anticipate a Niagara of interest but Shirley we can muster up 4?
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:25 am
|
|
It's come to something when there's an offer of a free feed with the first team and coach, and nobody is really that bothered. I confess this sort of do isn't generally my thing anyway, but even if it was, I really don't have the enthusiasm. It's going to take all my willpower just to go to the last home game if I'm honest, and the thought of a fish butty at t'chippy before the game is the only thing that's really giving me that push...
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:32 am
|
|
Too short notice for this Friday I'm afraid - got visitors. Otherwise I would be there if only to ask if any of them were planning to be there in 2018.
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
|
I'm afraid can't make it either.
However, meeting an underperforming squad (80% of whom won't be here next year) and a coach who probably
won't be here either isn't much value (unless someone gets drunk and starts berating them all). From what we're hearing I don't think many of those who WILL be here next year actually know it yet either.
If mr Tooveys plan about next year is the same as that which was written in the T&A this meeting will take all of three minutes.
Thanks for letting us know anyway FA.
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:23 pm
|
|
Myself and Mrs Bob are disinclined to attend.
Please allocate the tickets however you wish
|
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:14 am
|
|
Still not a single taker? Must be somebody ...
|
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:23 pm
|
|
Not me I'm afraid FA.
To be right I would quite like to go but it's far too late now and I'm committed elsewhere.
|
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:44 pm
|
|
Not for me thanks. Too short notice. When it was announced I was gonna buy a ticket and go and then looked at date and thought that was too short notice to get a sitter for kids.
|
