Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:35 pm
Sponsors are able to attend an exclusive Evening with Geoff Toovey & players, on Friday 8th September from 7.30pm.

This special invite only event will take place in our Legends Suite in the Southbank Hospitality Stand at The Provident Stadium, where you will be joined by Geoff and members of the first-team squad. A meal will be provided and refreshments will be available from the bar.

Us RAB sponsors get 4 tickets so can we have expressions of interest ASAP. I don't know who might fancy it but hope we can fill our quota. If we get more than 4 sponsors wanting to go then We'll have to draw lots or something.

If nobody else wants to go then I'll volunteer, and lie across 4 chairs
