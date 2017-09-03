Thanks for this weeks effort Wilf. I'm crossing my fingers and hoping that Gaz, Tuli and Carlos will all run out on Friday night. If they don't its going to be a tough ask. Like you I'll be there shouting the boys on. Knowing our lads and their liking for the big games, I reckon we will probably just scrape it.
