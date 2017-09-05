DGM wrote: Radford like all coaches will have media obligations to fulfil during the week. I imagine the comments about Rovers came after some hack at the HDM asked him his opinion on them, probably that Rovers sycophant Westmorland.



For someone who doesn't have a lot of respect for his opinion, he seems to have got to you pretty easily.

Can't believe anyone would be upset with LR's comments, he been asked a question and answered it in the manner I would expect of him.The best way to think of it is that if we are the little brother, then FC must be Big Brother and everyone knows that that's a load of drivel watched by brain dead idiots