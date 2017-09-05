WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG at least, and...

Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:16 am
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
I was talking about our half back who I believe was put on report in Fev . I was also informing the Leigh poster who called you a phallus that you are of black n white persuasion. Didn't think Radfords article was worth a new topic but maybe it is? Not sure what Brough has to do with anything? 0 out of 4, very unlike you
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:55 am
DGM User avatar
craig hkr wrote:
I was talking about our half back who I believe was put on report in Fev . I was also informing the Leigh poster who called you a phallus that you are of black n white persuasion. Didn't think Radfords article was worth a new topic but maybe it is? Not sure what Brough has to do with anything? 0 out of 4, very unlike you


Did I misread something in the Radford article, he said he wanted you promoted didn't he?
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:33 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
I don't have a lot of respect for his opinion of Rovers or the fans of Rovers.'little brother' 'Annoying'.Little strange he is wasting media time in a week were a highly possible loss to Wigan could spanner his Old Trafford hopes? On another note just checked out rfl disciplinary and it seems Heffernan has been pulled rather than Ellis which surprised me but I only saw it in real time?
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:16 pm
DGM User avatar
craig hkr wrote:
I don't have a lot of respect for his opinion of Rovers or the fans of Rovers.'little brother' 'Annoying'.Little strange he is wasting media time in a week were a highly possible loss to Wigan could spanner his Old Trafford hopes? On another note just checked out rfl disciplinary and it seems Heffernan has been pulled rather than Ellis which surprised me but I only saw it in real time?


Radford like all coaches will have media obligations to fulfil during the week. I imagine the comments about Rovers came after some hack at the HDM asked him his opinion on them, probably that Rovers sycophant Westmorland.

For someone who doesn't have a lot of respect for his opinion, he seems to have got to you pretty easily.
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:40 pm
barham red User avatar
DGM wrote:
Radford like all coaches will have media obligations to fulfil during the week. I imagine the comments about Rovers came after some hack at the HDM asked him his opinion on them, probably that Rovers sycophant Westmorland.

For someone who doesn't have a lot of respect for his opinion, he seems to have got to you pretty easily.


Can't believe anyone would be upset with LR's comments, he been asked a question and answered it in the manner I would expect of him.

The best way to think of it is that if we are the little brother, then FC must be Big Brother and everyone knows that that's a load of drivel watched by brain dead idiots :D
