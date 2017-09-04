craig hkr wrote: Ignore old George.Hes from the wrong side of town but pops on here to give us the benefit of his wisdom.Apparently they see KR as an annoying little brother over the river,just read Mourinhos piece in hull daily mail and find it laughable and this talk of dominant force and legendary team is also false.Winning 4 one off games, one against a french under 20s side does not make you Wigan from the 80s or leeds of recent times .Doing it twice on spin is good tbf but I'm not sure it's the task it used to be?

Less of the "old", thanks.Odd that you brough Hull FC & Ellis into a thread on the Qualifiers/MPG.Are you that easy to wind up that all I need to do is stick to the thread topic & it causes you to fly off on one about FC? You're like one of Pavlov's dogs, conditioned to go on an anti-FC tirade whenever you encounter an FC fan.