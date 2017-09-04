WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG at least, and...
Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:49 am
Let's hope Abdul is ready for neet week if Ellis cops a ban.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:01 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Shows the importance of coming top & getting the home fixtures, as travelling to Widnes (& having the disadvantage of the ipitch) and to the South of France wouldn't have been ideal fixtures.
Plus you've got Warrington last, who
should
be home & dry by then. Saying that, I can't see you going into the Warrington game needing a win, it'll be sealed by then IMO.
Here's my final table:
Warr - 14pts
Wid - 10pts
Rov - 10pts
Leigh - 8pts
Cata - 8pts
Leigh to go down (
)
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:04 am
I take it you like Leigh then
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:12 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
cravenpark1 wrote:
I take it you like Leigh then
Is it that obvious?
Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:20 pm
Ellis seems to have no case to answer with rfl? Gregory Bird looking like missing rest of campaign?
Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:35 pm
craig hkr wrote:
Ellis seems to have no case to answer with rfl? Gregory Bird looking like missing rest of campaign?
So he should the dirty bar steward!
Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:27 pm
Walsh picked up an injury and Bird could/should be out for our game.Weakens them
Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:46 pm
Leigh to go down (
nob
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"