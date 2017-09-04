Shows the importance of coming top & getting the home fixtures, as travelling to Widnes (& having the disadvantage of the ipitch) and to the South of France wouldn't have been ideal fixtures.
Plus you've got Warrington last, who should
be home & dry by then. Saying that, I can't see you going into the Warrington game needing a win, it'll be sealed by then IMO.
Here's my final table:
Warr - 14pts
Wid - 10pts
Rov - 10pts
Leigh - 8pts
Cata - 8pts
Leigh to go down (
)
