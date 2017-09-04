WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG at least, and...

Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:49 am
Let's hope Abdul is ready for neet week if Ellis cops a ban.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:01 am
Shows the importance of coming top & getting the home fixtures, as travelling to Widnes (& having the disadvantage of the ipitch) and to the South of France wouldn't have been ideal fixtures.

Plus you've got Warrington last, who should be home & dry by then. Saying that, I can't see you going into the Warrington game needing a win, it'll be sealed by then IMO.

Here's my final table:

Warr - 14pts
Wid - 10pts
Rov - 10pts
Leigh - 8pts
Cata - 8pts

Leigh to go down ( :PRAY: )
