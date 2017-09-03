WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG at least, and...

MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:53 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9850
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
With three games to go (two of them at home), we're a least guaranteed a place in the MPG. Off the back of a fairly gentle start to the 8s, admittedly, but so far, so good.

Warrington can do us a huge favour by beating Leigh next week, meaning we'd then 'only' have to beat Widnes or Catalans to go up automatically.

The challenge gets bigger now, and we're going to be playing desperate opponents but the team have earned us a real shot at promotion and, at the risk of being dramatic, sporting redemption.

Highlight of the season so far - holding down in the last minute at Leigh. More of that bloody-minded attitude could see us home. :thumb:
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:18 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 820
Still a lot more improvement in Rovers for me. Been trying to work out possible results and the other main contenders still have to play each other over next 3 rounds as well as us. Couldn't ask for more than 4 wins and we have a decent chance of beating one of or both of Widnes/Catalans at our place.This is when Sheens needs to ramp it up this week in training and send them out on Saturday with intention of getting the job done
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:40 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2713
Location: live in gosport wos hull
craig hkr wrote:
Still a lot more improvement in Rovers for me. Been trying to work out possible results and the other main contenders still have to play each other over next 3 rounds as well as us. Couldn't ask for more than 4 wins and we have a decent chance of beating one of or both of Widnes/Catalans at our place.This is when Sheens needs to ramp it up this week in training and send them out on Saturday with intention of getting the job done

Lets hope and :PRAY: we do it I do not care how by hook or by crook come on rovers lets go back up
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:15 pm
Dazzler66

Joined: Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 9
The one thing that has me hoping is superleague teams play at a faster tempo then championship teams . We play better with a good roll on so hope Widnes don't slow the play down.
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:55 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 926
Missed today's game.
It will help if Wire and Leigh play after us on Saturday. I think they do and it will keep the pressure off us. Knowing a win will get us promotion may give us a nose bleed.
Sheens so far has managed this perfectly.
Does Abdul come in next game? How did Atkin go?
Widnes will pose a different problem as they are very quick.
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:07 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1605
Well done, from a Wakefield fan.

Said it all seaaon and will again, think you will come back up automatically.

Looking forward to the matchday rivalries again with Mrs EW.

Another big game from the Heff today. Hes been great all year I think
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:27 pm
rover 2000
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 339
a decent performance today, although not without mistakes, a step up on our recent home form and centres Heffernan and minns were terrific and atkin beginning to show some nice touches,one more big effort against widnes, who on todays performance at Featherstone would have to play well to beat us ,COYR
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:38 pm
Hessle rover
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1414
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Missed today's game.
It will help if Wire and Leigh play after us on Saturday. I think they do and it will keep the pressure off us. Knowing a win will get us promotion may give us a nose bleed.
Sheens so far has managed this perfectly.
Does Abdul come in next game? How did Atkin go?
Widnes will pose a different problem as they are very quick.

Atkin is really growing into his role. This was his best game. Took control of the left edge, kicked well and was aggressive in defence.
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:43 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 820
Read a few posts from people at the Halifax Cats game and apparently Catalans were poop houses and could have seriously hurt Fax players? Not seen any highlights yet but wouldn't surprise me .They will be desperate when they come to us.Need to get Widnes beat imo
Re: MPG at least, and...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:12 pm
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 968
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Mild Rover wrote:
With three games to go (two of them at home), we're a least guaranteed a place in the MPG. Off the back of a fairly gentle start to the 8s, admittedly, but so far, so good.

Warrington can do us a huge favour by beating Leigh next week, meaning we'd then 'only' have to beat Widnes or Catalans to go up automatically.

The challenge gets bigger now, and we're going to be playing desperate opponents but the team have earned us a real shot at promotion and, at the risk of being dramatic, sporting redemption.

Highlight of the season so far - holding down in the last minute at Leigh. More of that bloody-minded attitude could see us home. :thumb:


In this competition wins are the only currency of value, nice though the rest is. Ask London.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.

Users browsing this forum: fun time frankie, Hessle rover, His Bobness, rover 2000, RoverAndOut and 78 guests

