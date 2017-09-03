Still a lot more improvement in Rovers for me. Been trying to work out possible results and the other main contenders still have to play each other over next 3 rounds as well as us. Couldn't ask for more than 4 wins and we have a decent chance of beating one of or both of Widnes/Catalans at our place.This is when Sheens needs to ramp it up this week in training and send them out on Saturday with intention of getting the job done
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm Posts: 2713 Location: live in gosport wos hull
craig hkr wrote:
Still a lot more improvement in Rovers for me. Been trying to work out possible results and the other main contenders still have to play each other over next 3 rounds as well as us. Couldn't ask for more than 4 wins and we have a decent chance of beating one of or both of Widnes/Catalans at our place.This is when Sheens needs to ramp it up this week in training and send them out on Saturday with intention of getting the job done
Lets hope and we do it I do not care how by hook or by crook come on rovers lets go back up
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Missed today's game. It will help if Wire and Leigh play after us on Saturday. I think they do and it will keep the pressure off us. Knowing a win will get us promotion may give us a nose bleed. Sheens so far has managed this perfectly. Does Abdul come in next game? How did Atkin go? Widnes will pose a different problem as they are very quick.
a decent performance today, although not without mistakes, a step up on our recent home form and centres Heffernan and minns were terrific and atkin beginning to show some nice touches,one more big effort against widnes, who on todays performance at Featherstone would have to play well to beat us ,COYR
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am Posts: 1414 Location: Converting the west to the promised land
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Missed today's game. It will help if Wire and Leigh play after us on Saturday. I think they do and it will keep the pressure off us. Knowing a win will get us promotion may give us a nose bleed. Sheens so far has managed this perfectly. Does Abdul come in next game? How did Atkin go? Widnes will pose a different problem as they are very quick.
Atkin is really growing into his role. This was his best game. Took control of the left edge, kicked well and was aggressive in defence.
Read a few posts from people at the Halifax Cats game and apparently Catalans were poop houses and could have seriously hurt Fax players? Not seen any highlights yet but wouldn't surprise me .They will be desperate when they come to us.Need to get Widnes beat imo
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.