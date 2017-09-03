or

With three games to go (two of them at home), we're a least guaranteed a place in the MPG. Off the back of a fairly gentle start to the 8s, admittedly, but so far, so good.Warrington can do us a huge favour by beating Leigh next week, meaning we'd then 'only' have to beat WidnesCatalans to go up automatically.The challenge gets bigger now, and we're going to be playing desperate opponents but the team have earned us a real shot at promotion and, at the risk of being dramatic, sporting redemption.Highlight of the season so far - holding down in the last minute at Leigh. More of that bloody-minded attitude could see us home.