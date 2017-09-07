WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vs Sheffield

Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:52 pm
bowlingboy




Give us the 12 points back we would currently be 5th in the shield albeit narrowly.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:47 pm
Bullseye






The key to next season is us having the time and resources to be able to recruit properly. The reason we won the games we did this season was largely down to players we're about to lose or ones we've lost already. (Murray, Larroyer, Oledzki, Moore, Lilley, Bentley, Ryan).
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:16 pm
bowlingboy




We need a settled squad, mixture of the good young lads and experience.
I've just watched the full sheff game and we could do with keeping keyes, Aston and Chissy we would have a more than adequate half back set up..especially with a lot more time together / coaching from Toovey..
We would need to sign Aston though not loan or he will just get called back.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:35 pm
Bullseye






Even more important is a decent pack of forwards to make sure our halves and kids don't get bullied. We're playing Dewsbury this weekend. The last time we played there Keyes was taken out of the game due to horrendous foul play and Thomas was chucked into the barriers. We had no answer to that kind of thuggery and the referee did nothing (despite bans being handed out later). Next season we need a couple of forwards that will make the opposition think twice before doing those things again.

You can do quite well if you're in charge of the game up front even if your halfbacks and backs aren't quite good enough. I remember back in the mid to late 80s we finished in the top half of the 1st division because we had the biggest, toughest pack in the business. We had only one halfback and our backs, with all due respect, weren't they classiest. It didn't matter. The likes of Kelvin Skerrett and Karl Fairbank ensured no liberties were taken. We need a couple of forwards with their qualities now.

I remember Wigan signing Skerrett and their coach Monie saying he was a key signing as he made his opponents "tread a little lighter" with him on the field. We need an enforcer or two before we think about the flashy halfbacks.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:27 pm
thepimp007





Bullseye wrote:
Even more important is a decent pack of forwards to make sure our halves and kids don't get bullied. We're playing Dewsbury this weekend. The last time we played there Keyes was taken out of the game due to horrendous foul play and Thomas was chucked into the barriers. We had no answer to that kind of thuggery and the referee did nothing (despite bans being handed out later). Next season we need a couple of forwards that will make the opposition think twice before doing those things again.

You can do quite well if you're in charge of the game up front even if your halfbacks and backs aren't quite good enough. I remember back in the mid to late 80s we finished in the top half of the 1st division because we had the biggest, toughest pack in the business. We had only one halfback and our backs, with all due respect, weren't they classiest. It didn't matter. The likes of Kelvin Skerrett and Karl Fairbank ensured no liberties were taken. We need a couple of forwards with their qualities now.

I remember Wigan signing Skerrett and their coach Monie saying he was a key signing as he made his opponents "tread a little lighter" with him on the field. We need an enforcer or two before we think about the flashy halfbacks.


Would love to see Alex Rowe in a Bulls shirt. Also Matt Groat he liked to put it about as Gaskell found out
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:01 pm
Smack him Jimmy






bullinenemyland wrote:
If that was genuinely the case, I think it probably says more about you than the current situation at Odsal :lol: :lol: :lol:


Being too passionate about my beloved Bulls. Yep you are dead feckin right there.

I suppose thats due to the numerous years of supporting them through thick and thin, the highs and the lows, the days of being drenched on the terraces, spending ridiculous amounts on club merchandise; my sons, brothers, dad, uncles & mates all of us Bulls fans standing together home and away was like being part of a big family.

Dont worry the last 10 months has made me re-prioritise where the Bulls come in my life, and I dont think I'm the only Bulls fan who has come to that decision. Sad really.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:31 am
Bulls4Champs




Not a fan of DR at all, it's a waste of time.

We should utilise loans, but they should be in our favour, ie season long/2 season long loans no recalls. If they wont give us them on those terms then forget it, look elsewhere. Nothing worse this season than losing Oled/Lilley/Murray etc as Bullseye said.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:41 am
Bulliac






Sort of agree with Bulls 4 but with the odd exception, and that is that, sometimes you just have no choice.

But for the short term loans and DRs I doubt we would have had 17 players to put out in the opening games - and, before anyone suggests it, I don't agree we should have put out of kids who were not big enough, strong enough or mature enough, that was never an option. This year was definitely one of those exceptions, but there is no reason to accept that the same applies for next year because it doesn't, as we have time to bring in players though, that said, action on that front already seems more than a bit tardy. The odd loan player I'm happy to accept but if we end up depending on them to put a team out for a second year, then I'll be seriously unhappy about the way this club is being run.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
