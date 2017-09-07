Sort of agree with Bulls 4 but with the odd exception, and that is that, sometimes you just have no choice.
But for the short term loans and DRs I doubt we would have had 17 players to put out in the opening games - and, before anyone suggests it, I don't agree we should have put out of kids who were not big enough, strong enough or mature enough, that was never an option. This year was definitely one of those exceptions, but there is no reason to accept that the same applies for next year because it doesn't, as we have time to bring in players though, that said, action on that front already seems more than a bit tardy. The odd loan player I'm happy to accept but if we end up depending on them to put a team out for a second year, then I'll be seriously unhappy about the way this club is being run.