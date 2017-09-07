Even more important is a decent pack of forwards to make sure our halves and kids don't get bullied. We're playing Dewsbury this weekend. The last time we played there Keyes was taken out of the game due to horrendous foul play and Thomas was chucked into the barriers. We had no answer to that kind of thuggery and the referee did nothing (despite bans being handed out later). Next season we need a couple of forwards that will make the opposition think twice before doing those things again.



You can do quite well if you're in charge of the game up front even if your halfbacks and backs aren't quite good enough. I remember back in the mid to late 80s we finished in the top half of the 1st division because we had the biggest, toughest pack in the business. We had only one halfback and our backs, with all due respect, weren't they classiest. It didn't matter. The likes of Kelvin Skerrett and Karl Fairbank ensured no liberties were taken. We need a couple of forwards with their qualities now.



I remember Wigan signing Skerrett and their coach Monie saying he was a key signing as he made his opponents "tread a little lighter" with him on the field. We need an enforcer or two before we think about the flashy halfbacks.