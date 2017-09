bowlingboy Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am

Posts: 855



Give us the 12 points back we would currently be 5th in the shield albeit narrowly. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27190

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

The key to next season is us having the time and resources to be able to recruit properly. The reason we won the games we did this season was largely down to players we're about to lose or ones we've lost already. (Murray, Larroyer, Oledzki, Moore, Lilley, Bentley, Ryan). "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. bowlingboy Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am

Posts: 855

We need a settled squad, mixture of the good young lads and experience.

I've just watched the full sheff game and we could do with keeping keyes, Aston and Chissy we would have a more than adequate half back set up..especially with a lot more time together / coaching from Toovey..

We would need to sign Aston though not loan or he will just get called back. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27190

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Even more important is a decent pack of forwards to make sure our halves and kids don't get bullied. We're playing Dewsbury this weekend. The last time we played there Keyes was taken out of the game due to horrendous foul play and Thomas was chucked into the barriers. We had no answer to that kind of thuggery and the referee did nothing (despite bans being handed out later). Next season we need a couple of forwards that will make the opposition think twice before doing those things again.



You can do quite well if you're in charge of the game up front even if your halfbacks and backs aren't quite good enough. I remember back in the mid to late 80s we finished in the top half of the 1st division because we had the biggest, toughest pack in the business. We had only one halfback and our backs, with all due respect, weren't they classiest. It didn't matter. The likes of Kelvin Skerrett and Karl Fairbank ensured no liberties were taken. We need a couple of forwards with their qualities now.



I remember Wigan signing Skerrett and their coach Monie saying he was a key signing as he made his opponents "tread a little lighter" with him on the field. We need an enforcer or two before we think about the flashy halfbacks. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. thepimp007

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am

Posts: 1185

Bullseye wrote: Even more important is a decent pack of forwards to make sure our halves and kids don't get bullied. We're playing Dewsbury this weekend. The last time we played there Keyes was taken out of the game due to horrendous foul play and Thomas was chucked into the barriers. We had no answer to that kind of thuggery and the referee did nothing (despite bans being handed out later). Next season we need a couple of forwards that will make the opposition think twice before doing those things again.



You can do quite well if you're in charge of the game up front even if your halfbacks and backs aren't quite good enough. I remember back in the mid to late 80s we finished in the top half of the 1st division because we had the biggest, toughest pack in the business. We had only one halfback and our backs, with all due respect, weren't they classiest. It didn't matter. The likes of Kelvin Skerrett and Karl Fairbank ensured no liberties were taken. We need a couple of forwards with their qualities now.



I remember Wigan signing Skerrett and their coach Monie saying he was a key signing as he made his opponents "tread a little lighter" with him on the field. We need an enforcer or two before we think about the flashy halfbacks.



Would love to see Alex Rowe in a Bulls shirt. Also Matt Groat he liked to put it about as Gaskell found out Would love to see Alex Rowe in a Bulls shirt. Also Matt Groat he liked to put it about as Gaskell found out Smack him Jimmy

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 591

Location: Depends whose asking

bullinenemyland wrote: If that was genuinely the case, I think it probably says more about you than the current situation at Odsal



Being too passionate about my beloved Bulls. Yep you are dead feckin right there.



I suppose thats due to the numerous years of supporting them through thick and thin, the highs and the lows, the days of being drenched on the terraces, spending ridiculous amounts on club merchandise; my sons, brothers, dad, uncles & mates all of us Bulls fans standing together home and away was like being part of a big family.



Dont worry the last 10 months has made me re-prioritise where the Bulls come in my life, and I dont think I'm the only Bulls fan who has come to that decision. Sad really. Being too passionate about my beloved Bulls. Yep you are dead feckin right there.I suppose thats due to the numerous years of supporting them through thick and thin, the highs and the lows, the days of being drenched on the terraces, spending ridiculous amounts on club merchandise; my sons, brothers, dad, uncles & mates all of us Bulls fans standing together home and away was like being part of a big family.Dont worry the last 10 months has made me re-prioritise where the Bulls come in my life, and I dont think I'm the only Bulls fan who has come to that decision. Sad really. Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm

Posts: 4541

Not a fan of DR at all, it's a waste of time.



We should utilise loans, but they should be in our favour, ie season long/2 season long loans no recalls. If they wont give us them on those terms then forget it, look elsewhere. Nothing worse this season than losing Oled/Lilley/Murray etc as Bullseye said. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bullnorthern, Cassandra, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], jayb and 69 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 1 ... 5 87 posts • Page 9 of 9 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,628,619 1,817 76,212 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 07:10 NRL MELBOURNE 18 - 16 PARRAMATTA TV TODAY : 10:40 NRL MANLY v PENRITH TV TODAY : 13:30 SL SALFORD v HUDDERSFIELD TODAY : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v COVENTY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v LEIGH TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v GLOUC TODAY : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v CELTIC TODAY : 15:00 8s TOULOUSE v BATLEY TODAY : 15:15 8s HULL KR v WIDNES TV TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v FEATHERSTONE TV TODAY : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v BARROW TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM