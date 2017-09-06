I'm not seeing the argument about not being able to assemble a decent squad for next season should we stay up.



The current squad is one that was "thrown" together at two weeks notice. It is also what was left of the previous squad once all the better players had been picked off. What makes you think that we could not assemble a better squad with 3 months notice?



Plus, the hybrid system in the Championship should have been one we embraced every since we got relegated. Anyone who has played lower league or amateur stuff knows there are far better players turning out in the Yorkshire Leagues than are currently on full time contracts in some Championship clubs and even lower end SL teams. Natural skill levels are far more important than how much you can lift or how long you spend at the training ground.



I'd happily take a place in the second tier after a restructure. I have no problems at all. The RFL and SL have shat on us enough times to say it would be payback.



SL money taken and "redistributed", minus 12pt deduction, Hull KR three times, no centralised funding, generous "donation" to Rugby League Cares fund???



Rest of the clubs could go whistle for me. If i believed we could survive L2 and have a shot at making it back to the top i'd say to go down just to make others suffer, but i'm not convinced.



Every club for themselves I say... roll on the re-structure!!!