WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vs Sheffield

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Vs Sheffield

Post a reply
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:40 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 809
I don't think any restructuring of Championship and D1 is just for the Bulls.
I expect SL will be changed in a couple of years possibly adding two more and they need the Championship to be as strong as possible to feed that plan.
I believe they want D1 to be a development league possibly losing some and merging others. I listened on the radio last weekend and they said one game got 65 fans. Does the RFL want the Bulls and its supporters in with that.
if I were the RFL I would also look at increasing the second tier by 2 or even 4 and losing Blackpool to allow it.
The championship could be a very good league with 6-8 teams that could be aiming for promotion. It could be a league worth watching - if only they would then televise it. Keighley back in would be good for a few teams.

In conclusion, I would increase SL by 2 and the Championship by 4 (3 extra games) to bring in more revenue. That means over the two leagues we need to take 6 clubs from division 1 into the Championship. That would leave a smaller development league and the 6 more established clubs move up.
That's why I won't be surprised if the RFL comes out with a statement in a couple of weeks starting with "We have been thinking about some changes for next season...............".
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:26 pm
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1473
I'm not seeing the argument about not being able to assemble a decent squad for next season should we stay up.

The current squad is one that was "thrown" together at two weeks notice. It is also what was left of the previous squad once all the better players had been picked off. What makes you think that we could not assemble a better squad with 3 months notice?

Plus, the hybrid system in the Championship should have been one we embraced every since we got relegated. Anyone who has played lower league or amateur stuff knows there are far better players turning out in the Yorkshire Leagues than are currently on full time contracts in some Championship clubs and even lower end SL teams. Natural skill levels are far more important than how much you can lift or how long you spend at the training ground.

I'd happily take a place in the second tier after a restructure. I have no problems at all. The RFL and SL have shat on us enough times to say it would be payback.

SL money taken and "redistributed", minus 12pt deduction, Hull KR three times, no centralised funding, generous "donation" to Rugby League Cares fund???

Rest of the clubs could go whistle for me. If i believed we could survive L2 and have a shot at making it back to the top i'd say to go down just to make others suffer, but i'm not convinced.

Every club for themselves I say... roll on the re-structure!!!
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:47 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4744
If we're kept in the championship its a scandal. The RFL are the ones running the sport not the bloody clubs (otherwise you get the ridiculous situation of SL clubs not having acadmies and reserves) as others have said just because some clubs want a bit extra money, the rules everyone signed up for at the beginning of the season should be adhered.

By the way the RFL really don't help repel the conspiracy theorists. Remember Johnny Campbell's red card for his dangerous tackle. Well my anger was because ive seen much worse than that, that weren't punished. Low and be hold an absolute shocker of a spear tackle occurs (Greg Bird) and the referee sends them to the sin bin!!! Simply not good enough! Its in the below video (1 min 26 i believe)

http://www.catalansdragons.com/articles ... talans-s8/

Also remember Johnny Campbell was sent off so effectively missed one game, also had and EGP and got a 2 game ban. Bird didn't get sent off, wasn't able to take an EGP due to his poor record and only got 3. Johnny was sent off he technically missed 3 games. So the RFL think that Campbells and Birds are the same seriousness. I'll let you make your own minds up.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, ex Bull Dog, rambull1967, Yahoo [Bot] and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,0371,96976,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM