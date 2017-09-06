I don't think any restructuring of Championship and D1 is just for the Bulls.

I expect SL will be changed in a couple of years possibly adding two more and they need the Championship to be as strong as possible to feed that plan.

I believe they want D1 to be a development league possibly losing some and merging others. I listened on the radio last weekend and they said one game got 65 fans. Does the RFL want the Bulls and its supporters in with that.

if I were the RFL I would also look at increasing the second tier by 2 or even 4 and losing Blackpool to allow it.

The championship could be a very good league with 6-8 teams that could be aiming for promotion. It could be a league worth watching - if only they would then televise it. Keighley back in would be good for a few teams.



In conclusion, I would increase SL by 2 and the Championship by 4 (3 extra games) to bring in more revenue. That means over the two leagues we need to take 6 clubs from division 1 into the Championship. That would leave a smaller development league and the 6 more established clubs move up.

That's why I won't be surprised if the RFL comes out with a statement in a couple of weeks starting with "We have been thinking about some changes for next season...............".