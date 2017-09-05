Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

The thing is, we have no choice. We will be wherever we are put, same as this year. I have no firm information but was told by what I conside a pretty reliable source that there is a plan for a restructure, but it won't be announced in the middle of the season. It was basically to increase Championship by 2 teams but unlikely to be annonced till after the season ends so as not to render much of it pointless. But it was a plan of various chairmen - not the RFL.



How I'd feel about it is probably there's more chance of me buying a season ticket than there would be for C1 given we are seemingly in disarray with players mostly leaving not signing, and given the likelihood Toovey will get a better offer, and iven the severe lack of funds that to me doesn't augur well. But even if it did happen, the delay in any announcement will mean it will be pretty much too late for player purposes, like it was before the start of this season.



And either way we have the huge shadow of the Tribunal elephant in the room, which it is not too dramatic to say might sink us altogether, if it goes wrong, and if we literally do not have any money, and aren't looking for any 'investors'. Our "income" from C1 looks by all reports as being 75K. If we were ordered to pay 45 people 2 grand each then that's already gone. And thats even before we've paid our lawyers. But the point is, HOW can we even begin to budget and sign any players (if we have a budget) with the uncertainty of the Tribunal hanging over us? As given we've no dosh, every pennt woud be out of enxt year's budget? Happy days.