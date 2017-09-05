WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vs Sheffield

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Vs Sheffield

Post a reply
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:51 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27935
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bullseye wrote:
Surely they'll just sign everyone up to contracts now and let the administrator/next owner clear up the mess? You should know how it works by now FA :roll: :wink:


That'd be quite funny if you were joking :lol:

But, given our Tribunal, next time we or anyone goes belly up, the queue for new takers will be even shorter methinks, who wants to risk liability for the last lot's contract payments? You'd have to be mad.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:04 pm
bullpower2014 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 17
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
The thing is, we have no choice. We will be wherever we are put, same as this year. I have no firm information but was told by what I conside a pretty reliable source that there is a plan for a restructure, but it won't be announced in the middle of the season. It was basically to increase Championship by 2 teams but unlikely to be annonced till after the season ends so as not to render much of it pointless. But it was a plan of various chairmen - not the RFL.

How I'd feel about it is probably there's more chance of me buying a season ticket than there would be for C1 given we are seemingly in disarray with players mostly leaving not signing, and given the likelihood Toovey will get a better offer, and iven the severe lack of funds that to me doesn't augur well. But even if it did happen, the delay in any announcement will mean it will be pretty much too late for player purposes, like it was before the start of this season.

And either way we have the huge shadow of the Tribunal elephant in the room, which it is not too dramatic to say might sink us altogether, if it goes wrong, and if we literally do not have any money, and aren't looking for any 'investors'. Our "income" from C1 looks by all reports as being 75K. If we were ordered to pay 45 people 2 grand each then that's already gone. And thats even before we've paid our lawyers. But the point is, HOW can we even begin to budget and sign any players (if we have a budget) with the uncertainty of the Tribunal hanging over us? As given we've no dosh, every pennt woud be out of enxt year's budget? Happy days.


Putting the tribunal to one side (I don't think the newco has anything to worry about whereas Mr Green and the RFL could be in hot water) - this coming year the club will receive additional funding via season ticket sales and distribution from the RFL - both were missing last year and we put team out. The big question has to be the rent and upkeep - if that stays off our budget (as rumoured) then we can't we attract higher quality players? either in league 1 or the champs - we are still a big draw (puts on tin hat) and still produce excellent youngsters.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:05 pm
BeechwoodBull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 291
bullpower2014 wrote:
Putting the tribunal to one side (I don't think the newco has anything to worry about whereas Mr Green and the RFL could be in hot water) - this coming year the club will receive additional funding via season ticket sales and distribution from the RFL - both were missing last year and we put team out. The big question has to be the rent and upkeep - if that stays off our budget (as rumoured) then we can't we attract higher quality players? either in league 1 or the champs - we are still a big draw (puts on tin hat) and still produce excellent youngsters.
I wish I shared your confidence. I think the legal eagle on this is Richard Cramer, the Sports specialist on all things contractual. If he has named the Newco, I am worried. He seems one sharp cookie to me.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:28 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3040
Location: Shipley, Bradford
To be fair it's bloody annoying now. We should be down. Then again we should have been in League One this season. So it's all swings and roundabouts with the RFL. As long as we know before the season ends then to be quite honest I don't care. If it's decided either before or just after our last game then I'll be happy. That way we can prepare for next season and it would just be like our fate has been decided on the last day of the season.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:20 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 589
Location: Depends whose asking
I just hope the RFL dont play that silly game again of keeping us in this league for everyone else's benefit but slapping a silly points deduction caveat on us staying in this league "just to make it fair", and only telling everyone we are staying up AFTER our key players have gone - its like feckin groundhog day again!
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:46 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27935
Location: MACS0647-JD
bullpower2014 wrote:
Putting the tribunal to one side (I don't think the newco has anything to worry about.


I beg to differ. The legal costs of defending dozens of individual claims will be huge. If there were 40 claims and if the lawyers only spent a token 1 hour on each claim then that's roughly ten grand. Multiply that up, add counsels' fees for advices, conferences and the tribunal hearing itself and like I said before, that could easily take up the whole of our 75K distribution. And that's just if we WIN! Certainly a large slice of it. I'm worried.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:47 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1180
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I beg to differ. The legal costs of defending dozens of individual claims will be huge. If there were 40 claims and if the lawyers only spent a token 1 hour on each claim then that's roughly ten grand. Multiply that up, add counsels' fees for advices, conferences and the tribunal hearing itself and like I said before, that could easily take up the whole of our 75K distribution. And that's just if we WIN! Certainly a large slice of it. I'm worried.


Unfortunately have to agree. Plus Cranmer is one of the top Sports Lawyers around. If he has an angle there has to be something in it, thats the most worrying part. For me its quite obvious, we were penalised for the oldco misdemeanors, play at the same stadium, same colours same badge etc etc. As has been said if newco get dragged in this is one that should fall squarely at the feet of the RFL as its their stipulations that have put us where we are (going over old ground)
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:35 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27176
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Indeed. If the new regime get dragged into it I'd say the RFL are culpable as it was them that were kingmakers. If I were big Nige I'd be sweating.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:50 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2744
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Indeed. If the new regime get dragged into it I'd say the RFL are culpable as it was them that were kingmakers. If I were big Nige I'd be sweating.


I think he sweats pretty much 24/7 anyway, but that's nothing to do with nerves.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullpower2014, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Dannyboywt, Ferocious Aardvark, PHILISAN, roger daly, Scarey71 and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,7641,69776,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM