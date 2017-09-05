|
Bullseye wrote:
Surely they'll just sign everyone up to contracts now and let the administrator/next owner clear up the mess? You should know how it works by now FA
That'd be quite funny if you were joking
But, given our Tribunal, next time we or anyone goes belly up, the queue for new takers will be even shorter methinks, who wants to risk liability for the last lot's contract payments? You'd have to be mad.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:04 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
The thing is, we have no choice. We will be wherever we are put, same as this year. I have no firm information but was told by what I conside a pretty reliable source that there is a plan for a restructure, but it won't be announced in the middle of the season. It was basically to increase Championship by 2 teams but unlikely to be annonced till after the season ends so as not to render much of it pointless. But it was a plan of various chairmen - not the RFL.
How I'd feel about it is probably there's more chance of me buying a season ticket than there would be for C1 given we are seemingly in disarray with players mostly leaving not signing, and given the likelihood Toovey will get a better offer, and iven the severe lack of funds that to me doesn't augur well. But even if it did happen, the delay in any announcement will mean it will be pretty much too late for player purposes, like it was before the start of this season.
And either way we have the huge shadow of the Tribunal elephant in the room, which it is not too dramatic to say might sink us altogether, if it goes wrong, and if we literally do not have any money, and aren't looking for any 'investors'. Our "income" from C1 looks by all reports as being 75K. If we were ordered to pay 45 people 2 grand each then that's already gone. And thats even before we've paid our lawyers. But the point is, HOW can we even begin to budget and sign any players (if we have a budget) with the uncertainty of the Tribunal hanging over us? As given we've no dosh, every pennt woud be out of enxt year's budget? Happy days.
Putting the tribunal to one side (I don't think the newco has anything to worry about whereas Mr Green and the RFL could be in hot water) - this coming year the club will receive additional funding via season ticket sales and distribution from the RFL - both were missing last year and we put team out. The big question has to be the rent and upkeep - if that stays off our budget (as rumoured) then we can't we attract higher quality players? either in league 1 or the champs - we are still a big draw (puts on tin hat) and still produce excellent youngsters.
bullpower2014 wrote:
Putting the tribunal to one side (I don't think the newco has anything to worry about whereas Mr Green and the RFL could be in hot water) - this coming year the club will receive additional funding via season ticket sales and distribution from the RFL - both were missing last year and we put team out. The big question has to be the rent and upkeep - if that stays off our budget (as rumoured) then we can't we attract higher quality players? either in league 1 or the champs - we are still a big draw (puts on tin hat) and still produce excellent youngsters.
I wish I shared your confidence. I think the legal eagle on this is Richard Cramer, the Sports specialist on all things contractual. If he has named the Newco, I am worried. He seems one sharp cookie to me.
To be fair it's bloody annoying now. We should be down. Then again we should have been in League One this season. So it's all swings and roundabouts with the RFL. As long as we know before the season ends then to be quite honest I don't care. If it's decided either before or just after our last game then I'll be happy. That way we can prepare for next season and it would just be like our fate has been decided on the last day of the season.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 589
Location: Depends whose asking
|
I just hope the RFL dont play that silly game again of keeping us in this league for everyone else's benefit but slapping a silly points deduction caveat on us staying in this league "just to make it fair", and only telling everyone we are staying up AFTER our key players have gone - its like feckin groundhog day again!
bullpower2014 wrote:
Putting the tribunal to one side (I don't think the newco has anything to worry about.
I beg to differ. The legal costs of defending dozens of individual claims will be huge. If there were 40 claims and if the lawyers only spent a token 1 hour on each claim then that's roughly ten grand. Multiply that up, add counsels' fees for advices, conferences and the tribunal hearing itself and like I said before, that could easily take up the whole of our 75K distribution. And that's just if we WIN! Certainly a large slice of it. I'm worried.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:47 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I beg to differ. The legal costs of defending dozens of individual claims will be huge. If there were 40 claims and if the lawyers only spent a token 1 hour on each claim then that's roughly ten grand. Multiply that up, add counsels' fees for advices, conferences and the tribunal hearing itself and like I said before, that could easily take up the whole of our 75K distribution. And that's just if we WIN! Certainly a large slice of it. I'm worried.
Unfortunately have to agree. Plus Cranmer is one of the top Sports Lawyers around. If he has an angle there has to be something in it, thats the most worrying part. For me its quite obvious, we were penalised for the oldco misdemeanors, play at the same stadium, same colours same badge etc etc. As has been said if newco get dragged in this is one that should fall squarely at the feet of the RFL as its their stipulations that have put us where we are (going over old ground)
Indeed. If the new regime get dragged into it I'd say the RFL are culpable as it was them that were kingmakers. If I were big Nige I'd be sweating.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:50 am
Bullseye wrote:
Indeed. If the new regime get dragged into it I'd say the RFL are culpable as it was them that were kingmakers. If I were big Nige I'd be sweating.
I think he sweats pretty much 24/7 anyway, but that's nothing to do with nerves.
