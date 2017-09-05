bullpower2014 wrote: Hi Paul,



Why will we get steamrolled? No minus 12 this time (if we are granted a reprieve) longer time to assemble a squad, increased central funding (150k for bottom placed champs club vs 75k for relegated), larger away gates (just....) at Odsal



The fans will come, the hardcore is there, 3000 is realisitic if we are given a reprieve, if we go to the third tier then I fear 1500 would be the number



We have 18 competition points at present, so with a scratch team of kids and cast offs/loans/DR we would have survived without a points deductions.



Bold statement - if we stay on the champs next season, then I would be surprised if we don't make the middle 8's (if that comp still exists) certainly a top 4 team with some stability.

It would all depend on how much time we had to assemble a squad and whether our esteemed owners had the where with all to recruit a decent head coach and a competitive team. The longer we wait in limbo the less chance there is of that happening. I even worry that the longer it's uncertain (if indeed it is and this isn't all just bollox) the harder it will be to get a promotion winning side together in C1.However as has been pointed out this whole scenario seems ludicrous. To be kept up because other club owners are would be skint! I just can't see it happening. If it did fans of other clubs could go coco. I'd refer them to their own club chairman.