Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:21 pm
Duckman
MicktheGled wrote:
You really shouldn't reply to the troll Chris. What I said on the radio on Sunday was correct in that the Championship clubs are wanting to hand a reprieve to the Bradford Bulls.

Restructuring is definitely happening.


If there is a restructuring of all three leagues ,for the good of the game as a whole clearly spelt out, and as a by product we end up in the second tier amoungst some other moves then fine.

If however we are artificially kept up because it will help the rfl and other clubs coffers (again!) and because "we're the Bulls" then I'll be done. I'm not turning up next year if it's clear I've just wasted a whole seasons time/effort/money/disappointment on a preordained stich up. We're bottom, we should be relegated, but either way it needs a definitive statement from the rfl now, (should have been sooner) not in the offseason.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:22 pm
paulwalker71
MicktheGled wrote:
You really shouldn't reply to the troll Chris. What I said on the radio on Sunday was correct in that the Championship clubs are wanting to hand a reprieve to the Bradford Bulls.

Restructuring is definitely happening.


But on what legitimate basis? What sort of sporting body lets the clubs in a division decide whether a relegated club should be relegated, based purely on their own financial needs? It's like the clubs in Football League 1 deciding that Bradford City shouldn't get relegated to League 2 if they happen to finish bottom this season. It just wouldn't happen.

Or, to give a RL example, it would be like the Championship clubs refusing to admit Toronto to the Championship because they don't bring any way fans, or because they don't fancy a 6 hour plane trip to an away game.

It feels like the lunatics are taking over the asylum here.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:23 pm
paulwalker71
Duckman wrote:
If however we are artificially kept up because it will help the rfl and other clubs coffers (again!) and because "we're the Bulls" then I'll be done. I'm not turning up next year if it's clear I've just wasted a whole seasons time/effort/money/disappointment on a preordained stich up. We're bottom, we should be relegated, but either way it needs a definitive statement from the rfl now, (should have been sooner) not in the offseason.


This is 'me too'

If the league is restructured just to keep us up so that the lazy sods that run the likes of Swinton or Rochdale can rely on our away support to bolster their failing clubs, then I'm finished with Rugby League.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:25 pm
bullpower2014

paulwalker71 wrote:
Really?

More fans? So we'd get more fans watching us get steamrollered by Swinton or Batley than if we were having a successful season in League 1 challenging for promotion? I'm not so sure...

Bigger Revenue? Unless the RFL have a magic money tree somewhere then we're getting £75K central funding next season whichever league we are in - because keeping us in the Champ won't suddenly make more central funding appear (unless the other clubs are willing to accept less, and that ain't happening)

Hybrid Squad? Well, we are getting a hybrid squad next season whatever. And with there's no reason to think that anyone that we could attract on our extremely limited budget is going to be able to be choosy enough to turn down top end of League 1 in favour of bottom end of Championship.



Hi Paul,

Why will we get steamrolled? No minus 12 this time (if we are granted a reprieve) longer time to assemble a squad, increased central funding (150k for bottom placed champs club vs 75k for relegated), larger away gates (just....) at Odsal

The fans will come, the hardcore is there, 3000 is realisitic if we are given a reprieve, if we go to the third tier then I fear 1500 would be the number

We have 18 competition points at present, so with a scratch team of kids and cast offs/loans/DR we would have survived without a points deductions.

Bold statement - if we stay on the champs next season, then I would be surprised if we don't make the middle 8's (if that comp still exists) certainly a top 4 team with some stability.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:25 pm
Duckman
paulwalker71 wrote:

It feels like the lunatics have taken over the asylum.


I've adjusted your comment for my take on it, but you're spot on.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:36 pm
Bullseye
bullpower2014 wrote:
Hi Paul,

Why will we get steamrolled? No minus 12 this time (if we are granted a reprieve) longer time to assemble a squad, increased central funding (150k for bottom placed champs club vs 75k for relegated), larger away gates (just....) at Odsal

The fans will come, the hardcore is there, 3000 is realisitic if we are given a reprieve, if we go to the third tier then I fear 1500 would be the number

We have 18 competition points at present, so with a scratch team of kids and cast offs/loans/DR we would have survived without a points deductions.

Bold statement - if we stay on the champs next season, then I would be surprised if we don't make the middle 8's (if that comp still exists) certainly a top 4 team with some stability.



It would all depend on how much time we had to assemble a squad and whether our esteemed owners had the where with all to recruit a decent head coach and a competitive team. The longer we wait in limbo the less chance there is of that happening. I even worry that the longer it's uncertain (if indeed it is and this isn't all just bollox) the harder it will be to get a promotion winning side together in C1.

However as has been pointed out this whole scenario seems ludicrous. To be kept up because other club owners are would be skint! I just can't see it happening. If it did fans of other clubs could go coco. I'd refer them to their own club chairman.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online

