Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:08 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
I listened to their commentary and to be fair it was Mick piling all the praise on Joe. John picked Caro as man of the match (apart from his try's Mick was saying he was always out of position on defence nothing new there) and gave high praise to Sironen. He rarely mentioned Joe which I think was fairly professional of him. Totally agree though if it would have been that way


That's correct "thepimp007" no bias and once again thanks for listening. It's the club's radio station and is there to provide a service. We had people listening in 33 different countries yesterday :thumb:
Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:23 pm
bullpower2014 wrote:
Bullseye wrote:
Summed up well Paul, I agree 100%. Leave us out of it, we've suffered enough.


Surely suffering would be being relegated and it would be lesser of a sufferance to be kept up - forget the morality side etc.... yes we should be/should have been relegated - what happens if we stay up? surely as a business that is better for the Bulls than going down? more fans, bigger revenue, hybrid squad - more time etc....
stuff the fax and Keefly fans (sorry nowt personnel) they can crow all they want, at the end of the day this decision will be made by the RFL and the club Chairmens not the Bulls nor the Bulls fans.

Anyone fancy a cheeky fiver on the Bulls being in the second tier next year?


The RFL told all 12 Championship clubs at the meeting in July that it would not be put to a vote and that they would make the decision.

Three weeks until the end of the season and we don't know what division we're going to be in or with which teams and under which fixture structure.

Frustrating.
Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:19 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
The RFL told all 12 Championship clubs at the meeting in July that it would not be put to a vote and that they would make the decision.

Three weeks until the end of the season and we don't know what division we're going to be in or with which teams and under which fixture structure.

Frustrating.


We do know what division we're in. We've been relegated. We're in Championship 1. Stop giving fans false hope just to feed your own bloody craving for attention.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:06 am
HamsterChops wrote:
We do know what division we're in. We've been relegated. We're in Championship 1. Stop giving fans false hope just to feed your own bloody craving for attention.




It's not Mick making this up. Yes as things stand right now the Bulls are down, but the RFL are coming under a bit of pressure from other championship clubs to keep them up. If nothing gets changed then yes the Bulls are down. As already been stated, does anybody believe the RFL are not capable of changing things within the next couple of month
