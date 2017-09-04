bullpower2014 wrote:

Bullseye wrote: Summed up well Paul, I agree 100%. Leave us out of it, we've suffered enough.

Surely suffering would be being relegated and it would be lesser of a sufferance to be kept up - forget the morality side etc.... yes we should be/should have been relegated - what happens if we stay up? surely as a business that is better for the Bulls than going down? more fans, bigger revenue, hybrid squad - more time etc....stuff the fax and Keefly fans (sorry nowt personnel) they can crow all they want, at the end of the day this decision will be made by the RFL and the club Chairmens not the Bulls nor the Bulls fans.Anyone fancy a cheeky fiver on the Bulls being in the second tier next year?