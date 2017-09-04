|
It's ridiculous that we are even having a conversation about this! Is there another sport on the planet where a team finishes bottom of the table in a league where the rules say the bottom two teams are relegated, and then there is some sort of ongoing question about whether that team will be relegated? It's absurd..
I definitely don't want the rules to be changed to keep us up. That's mainly because we started the season knowing the rules, and those rules should be applied.
But there is now another reason, and that's to do with preparation for 2018. It is clear that we are going to start 2018 with a squad that - best case scenario - is going to be competitive in League 1. There is no reasonable chance that we could put together a competitive squad for a Championship that will contain the likes of Hull KR (Or Leigh or Widnes, whichever..) along with London, Halifax, Fev, Toulouse, Toronto etc. Does anyone really want to spend 2018 in a desperate bid to avoid relegation? Because that's where we'd be.
Basically it would be another season of getting battered by the good teams, and then grubbing around with Oldham, Swinton and Dewsbury to avoid the bottom two places (and quite possibly getting relegated anyway at the end of 2018) - and getting hated on by the fans of all the other teams for the 'special treatment' we'd been given...
No thanks
Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:19 pm
Summed up well Paul, I agree 100%. Leave us out of it, we've suffered enough.
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:39 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Summed up well Paul, I agree 100%. Leave us out of it, we've suffered enough.
Surely suffering would be being relegated and it would be lesser of a sufferance to be kept up - forget the morality side etc.... yes we should be/should have been relegated - what happens if we stay up? surely as a business that is better for the Bulls than going down? more fans, bigger revenue, hybrid squad - more time etc....
stuff the fax and Keefly fans (sorry nowt personnel) they can crow all they want, at the end of the day this decision will be made by the RFL and the club Chairmens not the Bulls nor the Bulls fans.
Anyone fancy a cheeky fiver on the Bulls being in the second tier next year?
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:52 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's ridiculous that we are even having a conversation about this! Is there another sport on the planet where a team finishes bottom of the table in a league where the rules say the bottom two teams are relegated, and then there is some sort of ongoing question about whether that team will be relegated? It's absurd..
I definitely don't want the rules to be changed to keep us up. That's mainly because we started the season knowing the rules, and those rules should be applied.
The only quibble I have with this is that when we started the season, the rules were very specific that a new club starts in League 1. The RFL (using their special Clause 11.17
which states they can do whatever they want) overruled the rules.
So I can't speak for everyone else, but I started the season knowing that the rules are flexible and mean whatever the RFL wants them to mean at the time they look at it.
I don't think it is absurd, it's just the RFL...
Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:54 pm
PS, to stop people looking, I made up clause 11.17
I assume there is one there somewhere in their constitution, based on the RFL's actions though
Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:33 pm
I wouldn't count on that...
Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:47 pm
There is and it's Rule 1 "The RFL can do what they want irrespective of the following suggestions of appropriate rules"
Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:13 pm
Highlander wrote:
The only quibble I have with this is that when we started the season, the rules were very specific that a new club starts in League 1.
I think its very clear that Chalmers and Lowe bought the club on the stipulation that we would start in the Championship on -12 points. If they weren't willing to accept that proviso then they didn't have the buy the club (and, yes, that would probably have meant no club, but still....)
Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:18 pm
bullpower2014 wrote:
surely as a business that is better for the Bulls than going down? more fans, bigger revenue, hybrid squad - more time etc....
Really?
More fans? So we'd get more fans watching us get steamrollered by Swinton or Batley than if we were having a successful season in League 1 challenging for promotion? I'm not so sure...
Bigger Revenue? Unless the RFL have a magic money tree somewhere then we're getting £75K central funding next season whichever league we are in - because keeping us in the Champ won't suddenly make more central funding appear (unless the other clubs are willing to accept less, and that ain't happening)
Hybrid Squad? Well, we are getting a hybrid squad next season whatever. And with there's no reason to think that anyone that we could attract on our extremely limited budget is going to be able to be choosy enough to turn down top end of League 1 in favour of bottom end of Championship.
