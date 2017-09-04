WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vs Sheffield

Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:13 pm
It's ridiculous that we are even having a conversation about this! Is there another sport on the planet where a team finishes bottom of the table in a league where the rules say the bottom two teams are relegated, and then there is some sort of ongoing question about whether that team will be relegated? It's absurd..

I definitely don't want the rules to be changed to keep us up. That's mainly because we started the season knowing the rules, and those rules should be applied.

But there is now another reason, and that's to do with preparation for 2018. It is clear that we are going to start 2018 with a squad that - best case scenario - is going to be competitive in League 1. There is no reasonable chance that we could put together a competitive squad for a Championship that will contain the likes of Hull KR (Or Leigh or Widnes, whichever..) along with London, Halifax, Fev, Toulouse, Toronto etc. Does anyone really want to spend 2018 in a desperate bid to avoid relegation? Because that's where we'd be.

Basically it would be another season of getting battered by the good teams, and then grubbing around with Oldham, Swinton and Dewsbury to avoid the bottom two places (and quite possibly getting relegated anyway at the end of 2018) - and getting hated on by the fans of all the other teams for the 'special treatment' we'd been given...

No thanks
Summed up well Paul, I agree 100%. Leave us out of it, we've suffered enough.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
