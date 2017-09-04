HamsterChops wrote: I listened to BCB commentary today. They gave high praise to Keyes (and Aston in fact) even though they've been critical in the past. I tend to find although the commentary is quite raw at times, they're at least honest in their opinions, so if they say he had a good game, I believe it. Good to hear Bradford halves playing well for once, as they haven't for a long time.



The "other" commentary that is out there I believe had Mr. Gledhill and John Keyes providing the service. If I'm honest, as much as I'm sure he's a stand up bloke, I'd struggle to believe hearing that Joe had a good game from his own dad. That might be taking biased commentary to a whole new level. (I say might, as I didn't listen to it so couldn't say for sure, but it certainly doesn't scream impartial).

I listened to their commentary and to be fair it was Mick piling all the praise on Joe. John picked Caro as man of the match (apart from his try's Mick was saying he was always out of position on defence nothing new there) and gave high praise to Sironen. He rarely mentioned Joe which I think was fairly professional of him. Totally agree though if it would have been that way