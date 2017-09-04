bullpower2014 wrote: I listened to Gledhill, did anyone catch the bit before kick off? They seemed to be talking about other champs club chairmen asking the RFL for the Bulls to stay up.... I only caught a little bit of what was said but it seemed current..... anyone hear the whole discussion? They kept mentioning Rimmer as if it was him vs the Champs club chairmen....



If anyone heard it, could you let me (us) know what was said properly, I only caught the last bit.....

In all honesty i think it was more Mick being hopeful than anything with substance. Obviously if Catalans do go down (which would be hilarious) then the championship clubs (some of which are already struggling) lose home games against Hull KR & the Bulls, and have home games against Toronto, London, Toulouse & Catalans (bringing pretty much zero income from away support)plus the cost they will have on travelling to those teams, you could be looking at a fair chunk of less money. But some are using that narrative that the championship chairman are definitely trying t keep the Bulls inI hope to god there is not a restructure. I want us to go down. Morally it is right. I still don't think they will be a restructure, i think it's people just putting it out there in hope.