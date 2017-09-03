WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vs Sheffield

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Vs Sheffield

Post a reply
Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:15 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2157
Location: Bradford
Final score 32:18 victory
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:49 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9882
Location: Here
Have we had a game today?
(and I feel fine)
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:52 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4736
Good result from a very young side.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:55 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1175
Think the minimal comments say everything at the moment. Really enjoyed listening today how Keyes sounded to have a hand in everything hope he signs on again for next year
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:59 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2737
Location: No longer Bradford
thepimp007 wrote:
Think the minimal comments say everything at the moment. Really enjoyed listening today how Keyes sounded to have a hand in everything hope he signs on again for next year


I listened to BCB commentary today. They gave high praise to Keyes (and Aston in fact) even though they've been critical in the past. I tend to find although the commentary is quite raw at times, they're at least honest in their opinions, so if they say he had a good game, I believe it. Good to hear Bradford halves playing well for once, as they haven't for a long time.

The "other" commentary that is out there I believe had Mr. Gledhill and John Keyes providing the service. If I'm honest, as much as I'm sure he's a stand up bloke, I'd struggle to believe hearing that Joe had a good game from his own dad. That might be taking biased commentary to a whole new level. (I say might, as I didn't listen to it so couldn't say for sure, but it certainly doesn't scream impartial).
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:20 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3038
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Didn't go but listened to snippets of commentary and fan views after the game. Sounds like Keyes and Aston were both good. Ryan cleaned up well at the back (something we have been lacking all season in my opinion) and Caro actually played well and took his 3 tries well!!

I know he's been poor this season but I would have considered trying to keep Caro anyway for next season. He knows how to score and personally I think he's a lot better than Macani. He is a big lump of wood though, so I dunno :/ I do however seem to be eating humble pie in regards to Halafihi though. He's been playing pretty decent in a position that is unfamiliar to him.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, Google [Bot], HiramC and 40 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,83068976,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
 > Sat 9th Sep : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM