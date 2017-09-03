thepimp007 wrote: Think the minimal comments say everything at the moment. Really enjoyed listening today how Keyes sounded to have a hand in everything hope he signs on again for next year

I listened to BCB commentary today. They gave high praise to Keyes (and Aston in fact) even though they've been critical in the past. I tend to find although the commentary is quite raw at times, they're at least honest in their opinions, so if they say he had a good game, I believe it. Good to hear Bradford halves playing well for once, as they haven't for a long time.The "other" commentary that is out there I believe had Mr. Gledhill and John Keyes providing the service. If I'm honest, as much as I'm sure he's a stand up bloke, I'd struggle to believe hearing that Joe had a good game from his own dad. That might be taking biased commentary to a whole new level. (I say might, as I didn't listen to it so couldn't say for sure, but it certainly doesn't scream impartial).