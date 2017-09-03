WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vs Sheffield

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Vs Sheffield

Post a reply
Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:15 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2157
Location: Bradford
Final score 32:18 victory
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:49 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9882
Location: Here
Have we had a game today?
(and I feel fine)
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:52 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4736
Good result from a very young side.
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:55 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1175
Think the minimal comments say everything at the moment. Really enjoyed listening today how Keyes sounded to have a hand in everything hope he signs on again for next year
Re: Vs Sheffield
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:59 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2737
Location: No longer Bradford
thepimp007 wrote:
Think the minimal comments say everything at the moment. Really enjoyed listening today how Keyes sounded to have a hand in everything hope he signs on again for next year


I listened to BCB commentary today. They gave high praise to Keyes (and Aston in fact) even though they've been critical in the past. I tend to find although the commentary is quite raw at times, they're at least honest in their opinions, so if they say he had a good game, I believe it. Good to hear Bradford halves playing well for once, as they haven't for a long time.

The "other" commentary that is out there I believe had Mr. Gledhill and John Keyes providing the service. If I'm honest, as much as I'm sure he's a stand up bloke, I'd struggle to believe hearing that Joe had a good game from his own dad. That might be taking biased commentary to a whole new level. (I say might, as I didn't listen to it so couldn't say for sure, but it certainly doesn't scream impartial).

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, debaser, Pyrah123 and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,8131,48676,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
20
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
28
- 16NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
16
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
8
- 24WIDNES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
64
- 7SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
12
- 18OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
42
- 22HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
18
- 30HULL KR  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
0
- 24CATALANS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
18
- 32BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
38
- 0DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
18
- 24TOULOUSE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
36
- 14WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
16
- 8SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
34
- 8KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
CH1
YORK
21
- 21DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM