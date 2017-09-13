WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:08 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
I think Gale will likely be back for the play offs and i hope he is TBH. That said i think it would be unlikely they win it without him.The aren't a one man team but he is so important to everything they do, it's like taking Parcell out of our side right now.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:26 am
tigertot User avatar
PrinterThe wrote:
Can Cas still win the GF without Gale then?


Obviously they can, but it's less likely. Fortunately Roberts is playing the best rugby of his time here at the moment.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:20 am
tvoc User avatar
While they would rather have Gale available, if he isn't they'll do what all the best coached sides do - use it as additional motivation and crack on without him.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:22 am
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
The problem is our style of attack has both been an advantage and disadvantage over the years.

The improvised style, with some of the players we've had has been difficult to read, which has allowed us to score seemingly random off the cuff tries to win grand finals.

We still have some that can pull it off, but not as well.

Wigan to win the gf for me.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:23 am
tigertot User avatar
tvoc wrote:
While they would rather have Gale available, if he isn't they'll do what all the best coached sides do - use it as additional motivation and crack on without him.


Correct. We might use flooded changing rooms as an excuse if we don't win the GF though...
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:50 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
tigertot wrote:
Correct. We might use flooded changing rooms as an excuse if we don't win the GF though...

not winning the GF because of flooded changing rooms would have been fine for us , but it was a case of almost getting relegated. Of course you had a perfectly legitimate excuse for getting relegated Wigan cheating the cap by signing a player oh and your playing them next too
