Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:

A Grand Final week is very different when you have a Sinfield, a Peacock, a Lueluai, a Senior, an Ali, a Webb etc in your team.



This Leeds team is a pale shadow of that. We saw that with the performance in the one true big game so far the cup semi.



Yes weve been to Grand Finals before. Weve got the reputation and aura of winners on the biggest stage but this team doesnt have the ability.



Weve no structure, no moves, no pace in key areas, our middle is soft, weve no size in the back row, no impact off the bench.



We might reach Old Trafford because we take some beating at Headingley but the team has too many failings for me to win the competiton. Cas couldve rattled 60 or 70 past us Fri if they hadnt put the cue on the rack just after HT.



The coach they have is far superior. They prepare better, they are a far superior team at this moment it pains me to say.



1 hour before kick their kickers come out with Ryan Sheridan and practice various kicks. Kicking 40/20s, attacking kicks. We dont bother.



The difference in attacking between the teams is stark and clear for all to see. They attack at pace with bodies in motion, dummy runners everywhere. We are pedestrian with no set plays. Their wingers get walk ins every week due to the runners inside them. Our wingers never get the same chances and are used as extra props.



Id love us to win at Old Trafford but i fear we are nowhere good enough to beat the teams we would have to beat.



This team isnt the team that won previous finals.