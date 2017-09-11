WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:11 am
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Both Hull and Wigan would fancy their chances against Cas far more than we would. Oddly enough if we were to get to OT against one of them, I'd give us a chance. I just don't buy Cas somehow collapsing against us though (complacency? nerves? which is it?.


You keep mentioning collapse even though it's not been said. Just look at Warrington they haven't collapsed in GF's and their first one in 2012 against us wasn't a collapse but they've failed to quite match their performance in the regular season.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:00 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
A Grand Final week is very different when you have a Sinfield, a Peacock, a Lueluai, a Senior, an Ali, a Webb etc in your team.

This Leeds team is a pale shadow of that. We saw that with the performance in the one true big game so far the cup semi.

Yes weve been to Grand Finals before. Weve got the reputation and aura of winners on the biggest stage but this team doesnt have the ability.

Weve no structure, no moves, no pace in key areas, our middle is soft, weve no size in the back row, no impact off the bench.

We might reach Old Trafford because we take some beating at Headingley but the team has too many failings for me to win the competiton. Cas couldve rattled 60 or 70 past us Fri if they hadnt put the cue on the rack just after HT.

The coach they have is far superior. They prepare better, they are a far superior team at this moment it pains me to say.

1 hour before kick their kickers come out with Ryan Sheridan and practice various kicks. Kicking 40/20s, attacking kicks. We dont bother.

The difference in attacking between the teams is stark and clear for all to see. They attack at pace with bodies in motion, dummy runners everywhere. We are pedestrian with no set plays. Their wingers get walk ins every week due to the runners inside them. Our wingers never get the same chances and are used as extra props.

Id love us to win at Old Trafford but i fear we are nowhere good enough to beat the teams we would have to beat.

This team isnt the team that won previous finals.


Best post I've read for a long time. Spot on.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:08 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
A Grand Final week is very different when you have a Sinfield, a Peacock, a Lueluai, a Senior, an Ali, a Webb etc in your team.

This Leeds team is a pale shadow of that. We saw that with the performance in the one true big game so far the cup semi.

Yes weve been to Grand Finals before. Weve got the reputation and aura of winners on the biggest stage but this team doesnt have the ability.

Weve no structure, no moves, no pace in key areas, our middle is soft, weve no size in the back row, no impact off the bench.

We might reach Old Trafford because we take some beating at Headingley but the team has too many failings for me to win the competiton. Cas couldve rattled 60 or 70 past us Fri if they hadnt put the cue on the rack just after HT.

The coach they have is far superior. They prepare better, they are a far superior team at this moment it pains me to say.

1 hour before kick their kickers come out with Ryan Sheridan and practice various kicks. Kicking 40/20s, attacking kicks. We dont bother.

The difference in attacking between the teams is stark and clear for all to see. They attack at pace with bodies in motion, dummy runners everywhere. We are pedestrian with no set plays. Their wingers get walk ins every week due to the runners inside them. Our wingers never get the same chances and are used as extra props.

Id love us to win at Old Trafford but i fear we are nowhere good enough to beat the teams we would have to beat.

This team isnt the team that won previous finals.


Spot on post.

Said more or less the same thing earlier this season after we were walloped by Cas.

There has been a sea change and we are still out there heads in the sand to it.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:23 am
I don't buy the Cas will try ensure Leeds play Wigan theory as that will probably leave them playing Hull who they have struggled against all year.
I think they'd rather play Wigan with home advantage as they've done well against them, knowing that Leeds go well generally against Hull (semi-final apart).
They'd then fancy their chances of putting a big score on us at OT or a weary Hull either way.
That's what I'd go for if I was them anyway.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:03 pm
Personally I'd rather avoid Wigan, but that's because I dislike losing to them so much. Conversely, there is no-one I like beating more.
