BrisbaneRhino wrote: Both Hull and Wigan would fancy their chances against Cas far more than we would. Oddly enough if we were to get to OT against one of them, I'd give us a chance. I just don't buy Cas somehow collapsing against us though (complacency? nerves? which is it?.

You keep mentioning collapse even though it's not been said. Just look at Warrington they haven't collapsed in GF's and their first one in 2012 against us wasn't a collapse but they've failed to quite match their performance in the regular season.