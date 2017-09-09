WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: Can't beat CAS!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:42 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1047
Sal Paradise wrote:
Not according to Printer - our GF experience is all that matters - relative quality is immaterial the better side will lose because some of our players have been to OT before - go figure.

All I would say is Leeds need to avoid Wigan in the semi - cant see them beating a team with a real leader


Our experience isn't ALL that matters but it does matter. A GF week/night is a whole different experience to anything else in the season.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:35 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 340
A Grand Final week is very different when you have a Sinfield, a Peacock, a Lueluai, a Senior, an Ali, a Webb etc in your team.

This Leeds team is a pale shadow of that. We saw that with the performance in the one true big game so far the cup semi.

Yes weve been to Grand Finals before. Weve got the reputation and aura of winners on the biggest stage but this team doesnt have the ability.

Weve no structure, no moves, no pace in key areas, our middle is soft, weve no size in the back row, no impact off the bench.

We might reach Old Trafford because we take some beating at Headingley but the team has too many failings for me to win the competiton. Cas couldve rattled 60 or 70 past us Fri if they hadnt put the cue on the rack just after HT.

The coach they have is far superior. They prepare better, they are a far superior team at this moment it pains me to say.

1 hour before kick their kickers come out with Ryan Sheridan and practice various kicks. Kicking 40/20s, attacking kicks. We dont bother.

The difference in attacking between the teams is stark and clear for all to see. They attack at pace with bodies in motion, dummy runners everywhere. We are pedestrian with no set plays. Their wingers get walk ins every week due to the runners inside them. Our wingers never get the same chances and are used as extra props.

Id love us to win at Old Trafford but i fear we are nowhere good enough to beat the teams we would have to beat.

This team isnt the team that won previous finals.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, nottinghamtiger, sgtwilko, takethetwo and 75 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,9731,09376,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM