RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:35 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
I'm interested in your logic as to how you think Leeds will win the GF?


By scoring more points than the opposition in the final ;)
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:37 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can't say that on here - Leeds are a great side this year that is why they are second. Its just when they play Cas they have an off day every time (sic)


You do realise my view is the one most disallowed on here.
Can't beat CAS!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:49 pm
What are people's thoughts on the 8 on the trot (nearly all very easy) defeats to our bitter rivals?
It seems as though those in charge don't see it as an issue as we get the we won the second half so some credit!
Cas are a great attacking side and deservedly have cruised the league but we're beaten easily by the same tactics so are the players not good enough or the coach is always out-coached by Powell? Either way it's a showing up!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:58 pm
They certainly have our number.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:39 pm
Bang wrote:
They certainly have our number.


Not according to Printer - our GF experience is all that matters - relative quality is immaterial the better side will lose because some of our players have been to OT before - go figure.

All I would say is Leeds need to avoid Wigan in the semi - cant see them beating a team with a real leader
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:46 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
By scoring more points than the opposition in the final ;)


OK - given 3 teams have scored more points than Leeds why do you think they are suddenly going to turn the tables?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:55 pm
craigizzard wrote:
Better than any SL game this year, but only the third best of three NRL games this week.


I haven't had chance to catch the two today but if they are up there with yesterday you are not joking.

What really strikes me about the game in the NRL aside from the standards is their allowing the game to flow. There was a number of occasions where our refs would blow up for a video ref decision yet they go with their gut and others that are 50/50 and do go upstairs a decision is made straight away, not 10 or more veiwings. The video ref alone is killing the spectacle, something needs doing and fast.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:01 pm
Classy cocky cass certainly have our number, but that won't last forever.

Wigan will beat us in the semi and win the grand final. Possibly against cocky classy cass.
