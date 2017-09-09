craigizzard wrote: Better than any SL game this year, but only the third best of three NRL games this week.

I haven't had chance to catch the two today but if they are up there with yesterday you are not joking.What really strikes me about the game in the NRL aside from the standards is their allowing the game to flow. There was a number of occasions where our refs would blow up for a video ref decision yet they go with their gut and others that are 50/50 and do go upstairs a decision is made straight away, not 10 or more veiwings. The video ref alone is killing the spectacle, something needs doing and fast.