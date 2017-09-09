Sal Paradise wrote: Three of the better sides are much worse than they were last year: Saints, Wigan and Warrington. The fact that Wakefield with their limited squad are 4th tells you something about the standard of the league. Their game with Saints was simply horrific. Can you honestly say the standards are not dropping in the league - seriously?



I don't think Leeds are any better - they still leak big numbers on regular basis - how many did Cas score last night. Leeds are averaging 22 points a game conceded - last year when everyone said the defence was shocking they only conceded 25 points a game - the improvement in the defence is marginal at best especially if you accept the standard of the league is falling.

Saints were pants last year under Cunningham, you are having a laugh right?Like i said, Warrington -same team more or less but have slid down the table from last years LLS winners, hardly an indication the league is weaker is it?Wigan - struggled with a few key injuries like us last year but they have hung in better to give themselves a shot late on. How exactly is that team they have now weaker than 2016? please do tell.Don't get me wrong, again i agree the league as a whole is not strong at all, but it wasn't last year either. It's about the same if we are honest.