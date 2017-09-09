WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:18 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15596
Location: On the road
Seth wrote:
That this leeds team are 2nd is a shocking indictment of super league


You can't say that on here - Leeds are a great side this year that is why they are second. Its just when they play Cas they have an off day every time (sic)
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:56 pm
Backwoodsman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1120
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
I normally go to cas but couldn't go last night. I gather Golding spent the night on the bench? If that's the case he should be used at some stage of the game. Mainly to get some match practice in. Managed to watch most of the hull-Wigan game.
Good old fashioned game lots of niggle and aggression. If we meet either of these teams in the playoffs we will have a major challenge.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:20 pm
Neruda
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 229
Backwoodsman wrote:
I normally go to cas but couldn't go last night. I gather Golding spent the night on the bench? If that's the case he should be used at some stage of the game. Mainly to get some match practice in. Managed to watch most of the hull-Wigan game.
Good old fashioned game lots of niggle and aggression. If we meet either of these teams in the playoffs we will have a major challenge.

Wigan's attack is turgid, wouldnt be too worried about them right now imho
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:30 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5418
Location: Hill Valley
Sal Paradise wrote:
Three of the better sides are much worse than they were last year: Saints, Wigan and Warrington. The fact that Wakefield with their limited squad are 4th tells you something about the standard of the league. Their game with Saints was simply horrific. Can you honestly say the standards are not dropping in the league - seriously?

I don't think Leeds are any better - they still leak big numbers on regular basis - how many did Cas score last night. Leeds are averaging 22 points a game conceded - last year when everyone said the defence was shocking they only conceded 25 points a game - the improvement in the defence is marginal at best especially if you accept the standard of the league is falling.


Saints were pants last year under Cunningham, you are having a laugh right?

Like i said, Warrington -same team more or less but have slid down the table from last years LLS winners, hardly an indication the league is weaker is it?

Wigan - struggled with a few key injuries like us last year but they have hung in better to give themselves a shot late on. How exactly is that team they have now weaker than 2016? please do tell.

Don't get me wrong, again i agree the league as a whole is not strong at all, but it wasn't last year either. It's about the same if we are honest.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:37 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20360
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
watched manley v penrith earlier. what a game. a million miles away from super league
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:40 pm
taxi4stevesmith
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 199
cas all the way wrote:
Think Cas will rest up now. Specially next week at Wigan

I do so Leeds play wigan
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:41 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5418
Location: Hill Valley
tad rhino wrote:
watched manley v penrith earlier. what a game. a million miles away from super league


watched brisbane vs Roosters yesterday before the Hull v Wigan game... almost brings you to tears the gulf in class between the two comps now.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:44 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20360
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
it does yes.
