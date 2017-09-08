As scrappier match as you can see. Cas missed tackles their worst of the year by a significant margin, and Leeds added yet another notch to their plus 40 missed tackles stats. More knock ons than anyone wants to see.



Top two, and looked more like shield level. For any Leeds player, fan, or coach to take any ounce of something to work on from that, they must be high. But to be fair the same could be said of Cas, who but for momentum on attack and keeping hold of ball for 20 minutes, looked anything but the top team.



I am at a loss how a so called top coach can coach a team team to be beaten so easily so many times on the trot through the exact same tactics of the opposition. Our right hand side every time against us they run at us and tear us apart. How many games on trot.