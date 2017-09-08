WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:50 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1234
Such a shame, we have played Cas 4 times this year and not done ourselves justice once, worry now is it seems we have a mental block when we play Cas that is causing us to commit so many schoolboy errors.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:13 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 911
PrinterThe wrote:
Yet Leeds are still going to win the GF, people will get very upset including some Leeds fans who wrote them off, the health of RL will be questioned because of it, your latest alias William will do a vanishing act.....and the cosmic ballet will go on.

Why would any Leeds be upset if we won a GF?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:14 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1002
Leeds can still win the grand final but I think we need Moon and Ferres both to be fit.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:15 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15208
As scrappier match as you can see. Cas missed tackles their worst of the year by a significant margin, and Leeds added yet another notch to their plus 40 missed tackles stats. More knock ons than anyone wants to see.

Top two, and looked more like shield level. For any Leeds player, fan, or coach to take any ounce of something to work on from that, they must be high. But to be fair the same could be said of Cas, who but for momentum on attack and keeping hold of ball for 20 minutes, looked anything but the top team.

I am at a loss how a so called top coach can coach a team team to be beaten so easily so many times on the trot through the exact same tactics of the opposition. Our right hand side every time against us they run at us and tear us apart. How many games on trot.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:26 am
Bobtownrhino

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 85
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Leeds can still win the grand final but I think we need Moon and Ferres both to be fit.

End of 2019 season then if you expect Ferres ever to be fit
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:44 am
wrongsideofpennines

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 7:57 am
Posts: 6
Lots of changes needed come the close season but I doubt the faces that do cone and go to be enough to really compete. I still wouldn't bet my house on Cas bringing home the GF BUT would almost feel guilty if we pulled a rabbit out of the hat & beat them after how they've outclassed us, & the rest of SL this year... I'd get over the guilt tho!!
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:48 am
Mark Laurie
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 745
Agree with gotcha , when cas got on a roll in first half they played some great stuff and played the ball far too fast for Leeds to handle, however some dodgy defence, in particular the JJB try and hardaker limping off will give Powell a few headaches.

Playing Wigan and hull in last 2 games is also a tricky dilemma. IMO both are a bigger threat than Leeds. Will Powell be all out for the Win or rest a few.

I won't fully write off Leeds but think they may need someone to do a Ben flower to win it.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:58 am
cas all the way
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2648
Location: advertising my villa
Mark Laurie wrote:
Agree with gotcha , when cas got on a roll in first half they played some great stuff and played the ball far too fast for Leeds to handle, however some dodgy defence, in particular the JJB try and hardaker limping off will give Powell a few headaches.

Playing Wigan and hull in last 2 games is also a tricky dilemma. IMO both are a bigger threat than Leeds. Will Powell be all out for the Win or rest a few.

I won't fully write off Leeds but think they may need someone to do a Ben flower to win it.


Think Cas will rest up now. Specially next week at Wigan
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:34 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15594
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
Did you copy and paste that from when you wrote that in 2011 or 2012 or 2015? Will you stick around this time when it happens?


I'm interested in your logic as to how you think Leeds will win the GF?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
