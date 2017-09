PrinterThe wrote: Yet Leeds are still going to win the GF, people will get very upset including some Leeds fans who wrote them off

I wrote Leeds off and tipped Warrington to take out the LLS and GF. How about yourself?Couldn't care less if Leeds prove me wrong (I'll get over it) but honestly I've seen precious little to make me think silverwear is a realistic possibility anytime soon yet sport by it's very nature is unpredictable until it's all over.