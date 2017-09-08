WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:38 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1032
17 as expected with Walker ahead of Golding. But Ablett on the bench with Cuthbertson loose and Garbutt starting prop. Not saying it's wrong for Ablett to be demoted to the bench, I agree (fortunate in fact to make the 17 lately) but a bit surprised. Hopefully a demotion and coming on mid game may see some improvement from him.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:45 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15593
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
We clearly are nowhere near where we were 18 months ago when we went out of the cup and if we can include games that left us in the bottom 4 surely we can all the recent games that got us into the top 4. The wins vs Hull, Saints and Salford at the end of the regular season and now Wigan, Saints and Hull in the 8's. If we aren't winning those then we're struggling to make the top 8.

And I'm not saying they'll just morph into 2015 Leeds on GF night but in ANY sport you can't downplay the experience factor when it comes to finals. If it's a Wigan vs Cas final do you not think Wigan's experience could be a major factor? And yes we haven't won a GF without Sinfield but Castleford haven't won one at all or even appeared in one.


I don't think we are a lot better than 2016 I just the competition has degraded significantly. Leeds aren't second because they are so much better than last year and everyone else has stood still.

When have Leeds played in a game they really have to win in 2017 - when you are saying beating Salford is a must win game you really the p1ss. You can always recover from most losses in league. That one game they had to win to materially impact their season they were an embarrassment.

What I think is if Wigan get the final they have a leader in O'Loughlin and they have potentially the best side in the competition. Wigan are the one side I wouldn't want to play in the play off semi final.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:53 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1032
Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't think we are a lot better than 2016 I just the competition has degraded significantly. Leeds aren't second because they are so much better than last year and everyone else has stood still.

When have Leeds played in a game they really have to win in 2017 - when you are saying beating Salford is a must win game you really the p1ss. You can always recover from most losses in league. That one game they had to win to materially impact their season they were an embarrassment.

What I think is if Wigan get the final they have a leader in O'Loughlin and they have potentially the best side in the competition. Wigan are the one side I wouldn't want to play in the play off semi final.


Oh give over it's bloody laughable this site.

2015 - we haven't got better everyone has just gone backwards

2016 - other teams have gone forwards whilst we stood still/went backwards

2017 - we haven't got better everyone has just gone backwards

We've still got a lot of room to improve but anybody who thinks we haven't improved a lot since the first half of 2016 needs to give their head a shake and stop being determined to be negative.

The others team in league, again they plenty of room for improvement, but the overall standard isn't really any different from 2016. It hasn't dropped dramatically at all. It's just a weak excuse because Leeds have finished much higher than what many tipped.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:56 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5412
Location: Hill Valley
Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't think we are a lot better than 2016 I just the competition has degraded significantly. Leeds aren't second because they are so much better than last year and everyone else has stood still.
.


Nah i i have to disagree i think we are a whole lot better this year, that said we have not had the degree of key injuries we had to deal with in the first half of last year which left us cast adrift and gone by the time Segeyaro came and our squad was healthy.

I don't think the comp is all that, far from it but i'd be interested to know where you think it has degraded so significantly i mean, wire suffered the same fate as us with a similar squad to last year and Cas have played great rugby and been better than anything seen last year by a distance thus far. Everywhere else it looks pretty similar to be honest.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:07 pm
Norton123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 9:21 pm
Posts: 17
What are you watching?
Castleford have been great we are second and deservedly so!


Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't think we are a lot better than 2016 I just the competition has degraded significantly. Leeds aren't second because they are so much better than last year and everyone else has stood still.

When have Leeds played in a game they really have to win in 2017 - when you are saying beating Salford is a must win game you really the p1ss. You can always recover from most losses in league. That one game they had to win to materially impact their season they were an embarrassment.

What I think is if Wigan get the final they have a leader in O'Loughlin and they have potentially the best side in the competition. Wigan are the one side I wouldn't want to play in the play off semi final.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:56 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7878
Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Mcguire Lilley
Garbutt Parcell Singleton
JJB Ward
Cuthbertson

Golding Mullally Keinhorst Ablett
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Frosties., HRS Rhino, Norton123, PrinterThe, Rebecca, Seth, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,1281,57876,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
24
- 22BRISBANE
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
6
- 6LEEDS
  
Eden Try, Gale Goal
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
6
- 6WIGAN
TV
  
Fonua Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM