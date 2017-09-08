Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't think we are a lot better than 2016 I just the competition has degraded significantly. Leeds aren't second because they are so much better than last year and everyone else has stood still.
When have Leeds played in a game they really have to win in 2017 - when you are saying beating Salford is a must win game you really the p1ss. You can always recover from most losses in league. That one game they had to win to materially impact their season they were an embarrassment.
What I think is if Wigan get the final they have a leader in O'Loughlin and they have potentially the best side in the competition. Wigan are the one side I wouldn't want to play in the play off semi final.
Oh give over it's bloody laughable this site.
2015 - we haven't got better everyone has just gone backwards
2016 - other teams have gone forwards whilst we stood still/went backwards
2017 - we haven't got better everyone has just gone backwards
We've still got a lot of room to improve but anybody who thinks we haven't improved a lot since the first half of 2016 needs to give their head a shake and stop being determined to be negative.
The others team in league, again they plenty of room for improvement, but the overall standard isn't really any different from 2016. It hasn't dropped dramatically at all. It's just a weak excuse because Leeds have finished much higher than what many tipped.