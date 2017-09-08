PrinterThe wrote: We clearly are nowhere near where we were 18 months ago when we went out of the cup and if we can include games that left us in the bottom 4 surely we can all the recent games that got us into the top 4. The wins vs Hull, Saints and Salford at the end of the regular season and now Wigan, Saints and Hull in the 8's. If we aren't winning those then we're struggling to make the top 8.



And I'm not saying they'll just morph into 2015 Leeds on GF night but in ANY sport you can't downplay the experience factor when it comes to finals. If it's a Wigan vs Cas final do you not think Wigan's experience could be a major factor? And yes we haven't won a GF without Sinfield but Castleford haven't won one at all or even appeared in one.

I don't think we are a lot better than 2016 I just the competition has degraded significantly. Leeds aren't second because they are so much better than last year and everyone else has stood still.When have Leeds played in a game they really have to win in 2017 - when you are saying beating Salford is a must win game you really the p1ss. You can always recover from most losses in league. That one game they had to win to materially impact their season they were an embarrassment.What I think is if Wigan get the final they have a leader in O'Loughlin and they have potentially the best side in the competition. Wigan are the one side I wouldn't want to play in the play off semi final.