Sal Paradise wrote: Huddersfield CC

Widnes at home to avoid dropping into the bottom 4

Hull CC



All of which the team failed to deliver any kind of performance let alone a win



You may well be correct in that if they get to the GFthe team will suddenly morph into Leeds c2015 - I would suggest the chances are more against than for that happening.



You may not lose the experience but you cannot turn back father time and the likes of McGuire, Burrow, Ablett, JJB are not anywhere near the players they once were and the likes of Peacock and Kylie simply haven't been replaced with anything approaching their quality and that is before you talk about the Sinfield factor.

We clearly are nowhere near where we were 18 months ago when we went out of the cup and if we can include games that left us in the bottom 4 surely we can all the recent games that got us into the top 4. The wins vs Hull, Saints and Salford at the end of the regular season and now Wigan, Saints and Hull in the 8's. If we aren't winning those then we're struggling to make the top 8.And I'm not saying they'll just morph into 2015 Leeds on GF night but in ANY sport you can't downplay the experience factor when it comes to finals. If it's a Wigan vs Cas final do you not think Wigan's experience could be a major factor? And yes we haven't won a GF without Sinfield but Castleford haven't won one at all or even appeared in one.