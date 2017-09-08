WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:32 am
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 334
tad rhino wrote:
burrow and McGuire have been match winners in grand finals, but they never have controlled a game. the semi v hull was a game crying out for a controlling half. when hull got on top we should continually kicked deep into touch,stopped their momentum and got back into the game. we played into there hands with naive plays.both great players but not a controlling half. lilley likely is the only one who can. be really interesting to see how he goes tonight


This is a very good point. The last thing you want to be doing when under pressure and stuck in your half is to put up a long, high kick. Chances are it is going to be caught on the full and it will be run back towards the half way line giving the opposing team another attacking set and the chance to pile on the pressure.
Yet in the Hull CC game that is all we tried apart from the odd running it on the last against a set defence. Like you say hopefully Lilley will bring some creativity to our last tackle plays because at the moment if a team gets on top of us we are struggling to cope.
