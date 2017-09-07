Printer - I don't think Leeds need to beat Cas necessarily, but they need to get close enough to believe they can beat them. Relying on a team who have collectively shown nothing in important games for almost two full seasons to come alive on GF day with some air of completely undeserved superiority just doesn't wash. If we did that I reckon our 'confidence' due to the past would be a wafer-thin veneer and would disappear very quickly under pressure.