RHINO-MARK wrote:
I don't see how you get that impression from that post?
Those key performances whilst rightly lauded & recognised all came off the back of quality efforts across the 17 but what should never be over looked or underplayed was the Leadership & sheer presence of Sinfield & JP.
This current crop have no default setting of winning big games without either.
Those key performances whilst rightly lauded & recognised all came off the back of quality efforts across the 17 but what should never be over looked or underplayed was the Leadership & sheer presence of Sinfield & JP.
This current crop have no default setting of winning big games without either.
No but their GF experience doesn't just disappear out of window to be dismissed because Sinfield and Peacock have retired.