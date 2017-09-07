WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:04 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I don't see how you get that impression from that post?
Those key performances whilst rightly lauded & recognised all came off the back of quality efforts across the 17 but what should never be over looked or underplayed was the Leadership & sheer presence of Sinfield & JP.
This current crop have no default setting of winning big games without either.



No but their GF experience doesn't just disappear out of window to be dismissed because Sinfield and Peacock have retired.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:07 pm
Wakey blew it late on which keeps Saints alive and puts us closer to securing 2nd as only Hull can catch us now. A Hull loss to Wigan tomorrow and doesn't matter what happens with our result.

Scott Grix really needs to learn when to boot a ball into row Z, you'd have thought he'd have learnt from the Ryan Hall try at Hudds.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:50 pm
Wakefield blew it all through the second half - accepting for ten mins they were down a man - but negatively kicking the ball off the field didn't challenge St Helens in those conditions. Barba didn't fancy those bombs in traffic.
