PrinterThe wrote:
Not automatically assuming and we may not win if we get to the GF. But the point being debated was that we need to beat Cas tomorrow to have the confidence to have any chance to beat them at Old Trafford (if that's the GF). I disagree, when you have the record Leeds have at that venue in the last 10 years their confidence that they can win there won't hinge on tomorrow nights result.
If it is a Leeds vs Cas GF. The fact our club, players, coaches, management, fans etc. know a GF night/week like the back of their hand compared to Cas who have never been to one shouldn't be underplayed. Especially considering Cas will have all the expectation and hype on them in their first GF and Leeds will have none.
You have just contradicted yourself - your saying Leeds have all the experience but will have none of the expectation? Surely like you are doing many will take that experience into consideration their expectations for the game?
leedsnsouths wrote:
I still think that Burrow and McGuire have enough big game experience to run the game between them, thats why I would go with them 2 to start in the halves in the playoffs, with Moon back to centre and Sutcliffe as an attacking weapon off the bench.
Moon has been great in the halves but I think it puts too much pressure on McGuire as he has to both organise the team and be the creative.
Maybe a bit harsh on Sutty but I genuinely think if we brought him on with 30 to go he could well make the break that wins us the game against a tired defence.
Neither has ever run a big game and a lot of Burrow's GF experience is an impact player off the bench. Moon is not a half and hasn't shown any of the basic skills required of a half. He may actually have had more impact playing at FB.
Sal Paradise wrote:
You have just contradicted yourself - your saying Leeds have all the experience but will have none of the expectation? Surely like you are doing many will take that experience into consideration their expectations for the game?
No because as we are seeing here people are saying that was when Sinfield was around. I'm taking the experience into consideration but I'm not sure many others will and will be too caught up in the hype surrounding Castleford and their record against us.
leedsnsouths wrote:
I still think that Burrow and McGuire have enough big game experience to run the game between them, thats why I would go with them 2 to start in the halves in the playoffs, with Moon back to centre and Sutcliffe as an attacking weapon off the bench.
Moon has been great in the halves but I think it puts too much pressure on McGuire as he has to both organise the team and be the creative.
Maybe a bit harsh on Sutty but I genuinely think if we brought him on with 30 to go he could well make the break that wins us the game against a tired defence.
That kinda positive talk may get you shot round here..
...or at least you'll be branded a heretic.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Neither has ever run a big game and a lot of Burrow's GF experience is an impact player off the bench. Moon is not a half and hasn't shown any of the basic skills required of a half. He may actually have had more impact playing at FB.
McGuire mainly ran the 2015 GF, whilst Burrow mainly ran the 2007 GF (imo of corse), I think you are underestimating the effect that they had in controlling our trophy winning finals. The only finals I recall being totally dominated by Sinfield are the 2004 and 2012 GFs.
I actually said earlier in the season that I would move Moon to fullback, but it might be a bit late to test that out now
PrinterThe wrote:
But again it's not like they've had numerous attempts to say that they can't win without him in a big time match.
No, and I have not said that either. I am stating this squad haven't won an important match without Sinfield, and therefore this "know how to win finals" is over optimistic. More relevant would be that Leeds have been incredibly lucky this year, and if that continues I would be more optimistic on that basis.
What we should all be saying is that we are poop, when we win a match, we are lucky and the coach has had help from someone else (a favourite of mine).....Cas have been excellent this year and deserve all the plaudits, Leeds have exceeded all expectations and may have a chance of getting to another GF. With ground improvements and a shot at OT, I'd rate this season as pretty good. The overall standard of SL has been poor in comparison to years gone by, but watching a game is still enjoyable for me. I don't need to see my team win to enjoy a game, I go to Halifax, Bradford, Dewsbury, Batley and Oldham during the season as well as Siddall and enjoy every game. Pity some folk.
Gotcha wrote:
No, and I have not said that either. I am stating this squad haven't won an important match without Sinfield, and therefore this "know how to win finals" is over optimistic. More relevant would be that Leeds have been incredibly lucky this year, and if that continues I would be more optimistic on that basis.
Well in your mind Sinfield might've won those GF's single handledly but others will rightly recognised the key performances from others.
PrinterThe wrote:
Well in your mind Sinfield might've won those GF's single handledly but others will rightly recognised the key performances from others.
Most would also recognise the platform Sinfield created for those players to perform
