WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:17 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15590
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
Not automatically assuming and we may not win if we get to the GF. But the point being debated was that we need to beat Cas tomorrow to have the confidence to have any chance to beat them at Old Trafford (if that's the GF). I disagree, when you have the record Leeds have at that venue in the last 10 years their confidence that they can win there won't hinge on tomorrow nights result.

If it is a Leeds vs Cas GF. The fact our club, players, coaches, management, fans etc. know a GF night/week like the back of their hand compared to Cas who have never been to one shouldn't be underplayed. Especially considering Cas will have all the expectation and hype on them in their first GF and Leeds will have none.


You have just contradicted yourself - your saying Leeds have all the experience but will have none of the expectation? Surely like you are doing many will take that experience into consideration their expectations for the game?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:20 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15590
Location: On the road
leedsnsouths wrote:
I still think that Burrow and McGuire have enough big game experience to run the game between them, thats why I would go with them 2 to start in the halves in the playoffs, with Moon back to centre and Sutcliffe as an attacking weapon off the bench.

Moon has been great in the halves but I think it puts too much pressure on McGuire as he has to both organise the team and be the creative.

Maybe a bit harsh on Sutty but I genuinely think if we brought him on with 30 to go he could well make the break that wins us the game against a tired defence.


Neither has ever run a big game and a lot of Burrow's GF experience is an impact player off the bench. Moon is not a half and hasn't shown any of the basic skills required of a half. He may actually have had more impact playing at FB.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:32 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1026
Sal Paradise wrote:
You have just contradicted yourself - your saying Leeds have all the experience but will have none of the expectation? Surely like you are doing many will take that experience into consideration their expectations for the game?


No because as we are seeing here people are saying that was when Sinfield was around. I'm taking the experience into consideration but I'm not sure many others will and will be too caught up in the hype surrounding Castleford and their record against us.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:51 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 190
leedsnsouths wrote:
I still think that Burrow and McGuire have enough big game experience to run the game between them, thats why I would go with them 2 to start in the halves in the playoffs, with Moon back to centre and Sutcliffe as an attacking weapon off the bench.

Moon has been great in the halves but I think it puts too much pressure on McGuire as he has to both organise the team and be the creative.

Maybe a bit harsh on Sutty but I genuinely think if we brought him on with 30 to go he could well make the break that wins us the game against a tired defence.


That kinda positive talk may get you shot round here.. :SHOOT: ...or at least you'll be branded a heretic.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:24 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1232
Sal Paradise wrote:
Neither has ever run a big game and a lot of Burrow's GF experience is an impact player off the bench. Moon is not a half and hasn't shown any of the basic skills required of a half. He may actually have had more impact playing at FB.


McGuire mainly ran the 2015 GF, whilst Burrow mainly ran the 2007 GF (imo of corse), I think you are underestimating the effect that they had in controlling our trophy winning finals. The only finals I recall being totally dominated by Sinfield are the 2004 and 2012 GFs.

I actually said earlier in the season that I would move Moon to fullback, but it might be a bit late to test that out now
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:31 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15206
PrinterThe wrote:
But again it's not like they've had numerous attempts to say that they can't win without him in a big time match.


No, and I have not said that either. I am stating this squad haven't won an important match without Sinfield, and therefore this "know how to win finals" is over optimistic. More relevant would be that Leeds have been incredibly lucky this year, and if that continues I would be more optimistic on that basis.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:50 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 190
What we should all be saying is that we are poop, when we win a match, we are lucky and the coach has had help from someone else (a favourite of mine).....Cas have been excellent this year and deserve all the plaudits, Leeds have exceeded all expectations and may have a chance of getting to another GF. With ground improvements and a shot at OT, I'd rate this season as pretty good. The overall standard of SL has been poor in comparison to years gone by, but watching a game is still enjoyable for me. I don't need to see my team win to enjoy a game, I go to Halifax, Bradford, Dewsbury, Batley and Oldham during the season as well as Siddall and enjoy every game. Pity some folk.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:59 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1026
Gotcha wrote:
No, and I have not said that either. I am stating this squad haven't won an important match without Sinfield, and therefore this "know how to win finals" is over optimistic. More relevant would be that Leeds have been incredibly lucky this year, and if that continues I would be more optimistic on that basis.


Well in your mind Sinfield might've won those GF's single handledly but others will rightly recognised the key performances from others.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:02 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15590
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
Well in your mind Sinfield might've won those GF's single handledly but others will rightly recognised the key performances from others.


Most would also recognise the platform Sinfield created for those players to perform
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bubbles GB, Carlotti, Dadsylad, ennjay, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, Norton123, Rastrick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Sal Paradise, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT, Yorkshire Warrior and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,5891,78876,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
14
- 12ST. HELENS
 < 
 > 
...Fages Try, Percival Goal
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM