RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:17 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Not automatically assuming and we may not win if we get to the GF. But the point being debated was that we need to beat Cas tomorrow to have the confidence to have any chance to beat them at Old Trafford (if that's the GF). I disagree, when you have the record Leeds have at that venue in the last 10 years their confidence that they can win there won't hinge on tomorrow nights result.

If it is a Leeds vs Cas GF. The fact our club, players, coaches, management, fans etc. know a GF night/week like the back of their hand compared to Cas who have never been to one shouldn't be underplayed. Especially considering Cas will have all the expectation and hype on them in their first GF and Leeds will have none.


You have just contradicted yourself - your saying Leeds have all the experience but will have none of the expectation? Surely like you are doing many will take that experience into consideration their expectations for the game?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:20 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
I still think that Burrow and McGuire have enough big game experience to run the game between them, thats why I would go with them 2 to start in the halves in the playoffs, with Moon back to centre and Sutcliffe as an attacking weapon off the bench.

Moon has been great in the halves but I think it puts too much pressure on McGuire as he has to both organise the team and be the creative.

Maybe a bit harsh on Sutty but I genuinely think if we brought him on with 30 to go he could well make the break that wins us the game against a tired defence.


Neither has ever run a big game and a lot of Burrow's GF experience is an impact player off the bench. Moon is not a half and hasn't shown any of the basic skills required of a half. He may actually have had more impact playing at FB.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:32 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
You have just contradicted yourself - your saying Leeds have all the experience but will have none of the expectation? Surely like you are doing many will take that experience into consideration their expectations for the game?


No because as we are seeing here people are saying that was when Sinfield was around. I'm taking the experience into consideration but I'm not sure many others will and will be too caught up in the hype surrounding Castleford and their record against us.
