tad rhino wrote:
we have nobody to control a game.thats where we miss sinfield.his game management.2 seasons later it's still not been addressed
has there ever been anybody able to control a game like sinfield, you cant replace the irreplaceable, but you can do it a different way, and i think we are not far off that with parcel cuhbo ward etc. if lilley can come on (or given a chance extended run) with a running half like myler. think we will not be too far off.
still think we will end up with nothing, but think we can be the team to beat next year.
