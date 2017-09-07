tad rhino wrote: we have nobody to control a game.thats where we miss sinfield.his game management.2 seasons later it's still not been addressed

has there ever been anybody able to control a game like sinfield, you cant replace the irreplaceable, but you can do it a different way, and i think we are not far off that with parcel cuhbo ward etc. if lilley can come on (or given a chance extended run) with a running half like myler. think we will not be too far off.still think we will end up with nothing, but think we can be the team to beat next year.