Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:54 am
Moon is out, Lilley comes in and starts. Walker v Golding for 18th man.

Walker/Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Lilley McGuire
Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
JJB

Keinhorst Mullally Garbutt Delaney
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:03 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
How many big games have we actually played since Sinfield left? You make it sound like we've been losing big games for 5 years. We weren't involved in the playoffs last year and yes we lost to Hull in the CC but then again losing in the cup happened a lot under Sinfield:

Our performances in playoffs is a different kettle of fish and one we've not yet experienced post Sinfield but will in a few weeks. Maybe we won't win without him, but wouldn't rule out winning either.


I would agree but to automatically assume that what happened in other GF's when the players were younger and had an inspirational leader will definitely happen again is foolhardy IMO
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:41 pm
we have nobody to control a game.thats where we miss sinfield.his game management.2 seasons later it's still not been addressed
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:25 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
How many big games have we actually played since Sinfield left? You make it sound like we've been losing big games for 5 years. We weren't involved in the playoffs last year and yes we lost to Hull in the CC but then again losing in the cup happened a lot under Sinfield:


Spot on. So what I said entirely correct, nobody in this team has won an important game without Sinfield. Therefore, for anyone to take confidence that "this squad knows how to win finals" is over optimistic.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:25 pm
tad rhino wrote:
we have nobody to control a game.thats where we miss sinfield.his game management.2 seasons later it's still not been addressed


We have nobody to coach or lead the team either without Sinfield.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:36 pm
tad rhino wrote:
we have nobody to control a game.thats where we miss sinfield.his game management.2 seasons later it's still not been addressed


Nail and head
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:34 pm
tad rhino wrote:
we have nobody to control a game.thats where we miss sinfield.his game management.2 seasons later it's still not been addressed

has there ever been anybody able to control a game like sinfield, you cant replace the irreplaceable, but you can do it a different way, and i think we are not far off that with parcel cuhbo ward etc. if lilley can come on (or given a chance extended run) with a running half like myler. think we will not be too far off.
still think we will end up with nothing, but think we can be the team to beat next year.
