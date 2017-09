I don't buy the idea of it not mattering and that if we get to the GF we can somehow rely on Cas imploding through nerves or complacency. In a scenario where we get hammered again and then meet them in the GF I'd say our team is more likely to have mental issues. They might hope/believe Cas will implode, but its more likely that if we then went behind its Leeds that would fall apart as they'd have zero belief in being able to get back into the game.



In any event we've seen before its all about building form at the pointy end of the year. IMO we're far too close to the end to be throwing games away.