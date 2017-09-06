Parkside Freddie wrote:
Both teams at full strength. Moon back for Leeds, McMeeeken & Millington back in for Cas.
Why is a Hunslet fan so keen to offer advise or even show an interest in the Rhinos?
You lot hate us and always have,I'm not even sure that you pass the postcode test to be even posting on here
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, FoxyRhino, gulfcoast_highwayman, Les Norton, LukeLeedsRhinos, Maverick Rhino, Sir Kevin Sinfield, steadygetyerboots-on, StoneColdJaneAusten, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, Wigg'n and 178 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com