The odds on us not getting 2nd now must be massive. Even if we lose at Cas we have a Salford team in free fall at home and a Hudds team probably on the beach by the final week.



Even if we somehow don't manage to pick up a single point, Hull and Wakey need to go 3 from 3 and that's going to be tough given their fixtures including facing each other where one is guaranteed to drop points.



There's even a real possibility that Leeds lose on Friday yet walk off the pitch with 2nd spot guaranteed if Saints beat Wakey and Wigan beat Hull which I wouldn't be surprised to see play out that way. So whilst it's not a dead rubber for us, the race for 2nd is pretty much non existent.