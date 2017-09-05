Parkside Freddie wrote:
How is it a dead rubber?
It's a chance to get the two points that confirms a home semi and also end the hoodoo and beat Cas for the first time in God knows how long.
Because it is basically a loose loose for Leeds
If we loose then everyone will bang on about how we cant beat Cas and it could knock our confidence
If we win then it will eliminate any complacency Cas would have if we meet them in the GF
We will probably beat Salford and/or Huds so this game isnt crucial at all