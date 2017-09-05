WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:38 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1229
Parkside Freddie wrote:
How is it a dead rubber?

It's a chance to get the two points that confirms a home semi and also end the hoodoo and beat Cas for the first time in God knows how long.


Because it is basically a loose loose for Leeds
If we loose then everyone will bang on about how we cant beat Cas and it could knock our confidence
If we win then it will eliminate any complacency Cas would have if we meet them in the GF

We will probably beat Salford and/or Huds so this game isnt crucial at all
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:44 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3252
Location: location, location
It could be a repeat of this years CC Final quite easily imo.
As for Burrow it seems Connor wound him up as that`s what he does and Burrow fell for it.
The fact there was quite alot of head high hits that went unoticed by the panel says alot really.
The same 2 points are on offer against Cas this week as they are against Salford the following week.
But realistically we have more chance of getting them against Salford.
I also feel we might rest the likes of McGuire, Parcell, Watkins and Cuthbertson against Huddersfield the week before the semi.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:48 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1018
The odds on us not getting 2nd now must be massive. Even if we lose at Cas we have a Salford team in free fall at home and a Hudds team probably on the beach by the final week.

Even if we somehow don't manage to pick up a single point, Hull and Wakey need to go 3 from 3 and that's going to be tough given their fixtures including facing each other where one is guaranteed to drop points.

There's even a real possibility that Leeds lose on Friday yet walk off the pitch with 2nd spot guaranteed if Saints beat Wakey and Wigan beat Hull which I wouldn't be surprised to see play out that way. So whilst it's not a dead rubber for us, the race for 2nd is pretty much non existent.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:39 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5905
Location: philadelphia PA
old frightful wrote:
A Challenge Cup winning smirk you mean?

oh you'll have to win a few more before you come in with that one
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:47 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15585
Location: On the road
What happened to Darren Turner - another wind up merchant - will happen to Connor.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
