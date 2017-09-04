WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:51 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1003
lionarmour87 wrote:
I wonder if Cas will rest any ?


Rested Lynch, McMeeken and Millington last week. I'd guess they'll bring those back in and rest a different 3 or so players and do likewise the following 2 weeks.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:57 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1003
cheekydiddles wrote:
nah... Let them thrash us again and make them even more complacent for IF we meet them again at Old Trafford, then hope our GF experience and good memories there can inspire us to turn it on for one night against them....similar to our GF performances against Saints in the past where they'd often thrashed us weeks before only for us to overturn them on the night that mattered.

I think at best we can only hope to beat Cas once this year and I wouldn't want to use that chance up on Friday as if we break the Cas hoodoo I cannot see us beating them twice on the trot


I think there's something in that. If we had to go to their place in the playoffs we could perhaps do with a win this week. But we can now only meet at the GF. They beat us again this week then ALL the pressure, talk and expectation is on Castleford to win and we'd get to go in as big underdogs which we'd be fine with.

If we meet in the GF that is, still some SF's for both to get through first.

Even if we do win this week it can be dismissed as a dead rubber so not significant.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:44 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7873
Burrow charged with Grade b head butt. 1-2 match ban, egp available.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 2:59 pm
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 332
Frosties. wrote:
Burrow charged with Grade b head butt. 1-2 match ban, egp available.


So basically a one match ban then. Think we can all agree that's a fair trade for wiping the smug smirk from Connor's face.
Re: RD 28 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:01 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1003
Ellis and Michaels have been charged Grade B also
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blocker75, Bobtownrhino, ennjay, gulfcoast_highwayman, malcadele, Mike1970, poppys mum, Rammer, Rogues Gallery, SmokeyTA, WF Rhino and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,0951,86276,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
 > Sat 9th Sep : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM