cheekydiddles wrote: nah... Let them thrash us again and make them even more complacent for IF we meet them again at Old Trafford, then hope our GF experience and good memories there can inspire us to turn it on for one night against them....similar to our GF performances against Saints in the past where they'd often thrashed us weeks before only for us to overturn them on the night that mattered.



I think at best we can only hope to beat Cas once this year and I wouldn't want to use that chance up on Friday as if we break the Cas hoodoo I cannot see us beating them twice on the trot

I think there's something in that. If we had to go to their place in the playoffs we could perhaps do with a win this week. But we can now only meet at the GF. They beat us again this week then ALL the pressure, talk and expectation is on Castleford to win and we'd get to go in as big underdogs which we'd be fine with.If we meet in the GF that is, still some SF's for both to get through first.Even if we do win this week it can be dismissed as a dead rubber so not significant.