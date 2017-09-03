WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't forget U19s final today!

Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:34 pm
GIANT DAZ
A little bit
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:46 pm
Rogues Gallery
Just before the game Wigan and I assume Castleford were informed one hour before kick off that there would only be eight interchanges in the game.
Could it be that the rule was being trialled for next year?
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:51 pm
green machine
Well if that was the case Rogues Castleford didn't adhere to it as they had 10 interchanges.
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:03 pm
Rogues Gallery
green machine wrote:
Well if that was the case Rogues Castleford didn't adhere to it as they had 10 interchanges.

Two of them were free because of head injury assessment :THINK:

I think Wigan also had one.
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:54 pm
Levrier
Are we the only sport which introduces new rules/laws at random points throughout the season?
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:52 am
MelbourneWarrior

Joined: Fri Jun 24, 2016 9:04 am
Posts: 10
That’s eight wins in ten years. I have an odd feeling we made the final of the two we didn’t win. Can anyone remember if that is correct?
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:12 am
Geoff
MelbourneWarrior wrote:
That’s eight wins in ten years. I have an odd feeling we made the final of the two we didn’t win. Can anyone remember if that is correct?


One year we lost to Leeds in the semi final, 2012 I think?
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:14 pm
NickyKiss
We lost to Saints last year and I seem to recall us not getting to a final one year.

Incredible record.
