Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:34 pm
A little bit
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:46 pm
Just before the game Wigan and I assume Castleford were informed one hour before kick off that there would only be eight interchanges in the game.
Could it be that the rule was being trialled for next year?
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:51 pm
Well if that was the case Rogues Castleford didn't adhere to it as they had 10 interchanges.
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:03 pm
Well if that was the case Rogues Castleford didn't adhere to it as they had 10 interchanges.

Two of them were free because of head injury assessment :THINK:

I think Wigan also had one.
